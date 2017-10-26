10105 results for

Love
Nature

Sea Turtles Need Our Help. Here's An Easy Way Anyone Can Get Involved

Sea turtles have inhabited our Earth for over 100 million years, serving an important role in our marine ecosystems. Within the last 200 years,...

#environmentalism
Sara Quiriconi
October 26 2017
Functional Food

5 Superfoods For A Healthier Gut

While coconut oil, chia seeds and kale may have been the stars of years past, the following newcomers are finding their way into our healthy eating...

#healthy foods #superfoods #food #whole foods
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
February 19 2015

There Are 168 Hours In A Week. Use Them To Maximize Your Fitness!

People often think of fitness as something that only takes place at a gym, yoga studio or other fitness facility. It’s the one hour they dedicate to...

#work #wellness #yoga
Brigitte Meinders
August 15 2013

Lower Back Pain: 10 Methods To Find Relief

Did you know that one of the most common reasons to visit the doctor is lower back pain? It makes sense, considering it can be pretty unpleasant,...

#healing #pain #back pain #inflammation #wellness
Karen Sherwood
March 11 2013
Motivation
Personal Growth

14 Ways To Sleep Better Tonight

Though sleep disorders are hardly new – even Aristotle wrote about them – our round-the-clock lifestyles, caffeine and alcohol consumption, lack of...

#stress #wellness #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 29 2013
Beauty

5 Antioxidants To Help Support Your Skin's Defense Against The Sun

Protecting your skin against harmful UV rays is also an inside job.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
March 29
Functional Food

You'll Want To Steal My Digestion-Friendly Morning Routine

Including her weird secret for taking a perfect poop.

#gut health
Robyn Youkilis
February 13 2018

How Rediscovering Joy Helped Me Heal From Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

I’ve experienced real passion in my life — relentless running around, being everyone to everybody, the sheer thrill of being alive — but, in the blink...

#love #healing #pain #disease #personal growth
Katie Manning
September 6 2013
Functional Food

The Ultimate Guide To Eating For Your Microbiome

Including a day on a microbiome-friendly plate.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Lynda Griparic
October 21 2017

9 Foods To Fight Inflammation + Boost Your Mood

Foods have a marked impact on our moods, but too many times when we’re struggling to get through the day, we reach for the very snacks that only bring...

#stress #food as medicine #inflammation #depression #food
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
July 16 2015
Spirituality
Friendships

How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Parents (And What That Looks Like)

Do your parents keep giving unsolicited advice about your love life, career, or raising kids?

#empowerment #toxic relationships #motherhood
Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
March 25
Meditation

5 Things I Always Tell Pregnant Women About Meditating

Most of the time meditation is all about you—relieving your stress along with making you feel good. But now meditation is about you AND your baby....

#pregnancy and yoga #meditation #pregnancy #motherhood
Liddy Arens
May 4 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

Get Glowing Skin From The Inside Out: A Beauty Insider Shares How

What you put in your body is just as important as what you put on your skin.

#love #beauty diary #beauty #happiness #gratitude
Lily Kunin
May 3 2017
Recipes

Treat Yourself: A Detox Bath To Give You Glowing Skin

There are a variety of known ways for us to detox, but the general rule is "nutrition in, toxins out." One way I love to do it is with a weekly detox...

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #skin
Liana Werner-Gray
September 7 2015
Spirituality