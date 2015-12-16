6466 results for

Functional Food

I Used To Be Addicted To Cheese. Here's How I Gave Up Dairy And Transformed My Health

I was a high priestess of the church of cheese and payed fromage, er homage, to its holy altar.

Sarah Bivens
December 16 2015
Healthy Weight

5 Things Naturally Fit People Do Differently

We all know those people — the ones who never seem to have to even try to stay in shape.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 15 2014
Parenting
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Let Go of Your Story

We all have one. Or two or five or 50. Stories we've let define us, encourage us, limit us, betray us, protect us.

Monique Minahan
June 26 2012
Integrative Health

How To Tell If You're REALLY Getting Good Sleep + 8 Ways To Improve It

Lack of sleep is one of the most significant health problems we face today. Yet very few people recognize this problem in themselves or know how to...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
February 26 2016

11 Things Nutritionists Order At Mexican Restaurants

Mexican restaurants are great. They typically give you complimentary chips and salsa, hearty portions of guac, and offer large menus with countless...

Gabrielle Frank
December 11 2015
Personal Growth

Skinny Doesn't Mean You're Healthy

We are leading the way in a new approach to how we look at our bodies and at our health.

Meghan Telpner
January 3 2013
Spirituality
Functional Food

Food Combinations: Is This Ayurveda-Inspired Diet Healthy?

The premise: Certain food combos can improve (or wreck) your digestion.

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 8 2011

10 Signs It's Time For A Major Life Change

10 Signs It's Time For A Major Life Change

Shannon Kaiser
June 2 2014
Personal Growth

The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams

Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within.

Kerissa Kuis, MBA
February 10 2016

4 Science-Backed Tips For Achieving Your Dreams

Whether it's New Year's resolutions or any other milestone we want to achieve, most of us give up on that career goal, diet, mindfulness practice, or...

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
February 9 2016

7 Habits Happy People Have (But Never Talk About)

7 Habits Happy People Have (But Never Talk About)

Shannon Kaiser
May 31 2014

How To Create A Gratitude Jar

Sometimes I wake up and my first thought is I didn’t get enough sleep. I get to the fridge to find that I don’t have enough fruit to make my smoothie....

Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
September 26 2013
Integrative Health
Food Trends

What is Ghee and Why Should I Care?

Ghee can be part of your nourishing lifestyle, too!

Katherine Leonard, M.S.
October 17 2012
Healthy Weight

How I Finally Lost 75 Pounds (After Failing For Years)

The key difference when I successfully lost weight was the mindset behind my behaviors.

Meredith White
May 30 2014

You Don't Need Fixing, Our Culture Just Says That You Do

I hear a common story in my office. Everyone else has it figured out. Everyone else has it easy. Everyone except me. What's wrong with me? Why am I so...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
May 29 2014
Meditation

I'm A Non-Meditator Who Meditated 270 Times Last Year. Here's How It Changed My Life

After coming to the realization that my life had to change drastically, and hearing a few of my mentors and other successful people share how...

Tyler C. Beaty
February 4 2016

6 Poses To Soothe The Weekend Warrior

It was a long, hard week. You met deadlines, solved problems, put out fires, and kept your head above the water (for the most part). You started to...

Daniel Scott
September 22 2013