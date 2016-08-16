6466 results for

90 Minutes With A Shaman Changed My Life: Here's How

In my mind, the journey was an interesting form of therapy that allowed me to exercise my imagination and to really sit with and interpret what my...

Cyrena Lee
August 16 2016
7 Tips for Selecting a Yoga Teacher Training

A few things to consider before choosing a teacher training.

Karen Fabian
August 25 2011
How To Find Happiness At Work, Even If You Don't Like Your Job

Is it possible — or even wise to try — to be happy at jobs we don't resoundingly like?

Sharon Salzberg
October 20 2014
The 5 Paths To Discovering Your Dharma

You can adopt one or all of the following.

Saiisha
December 20 2014
Why Going Gluten-Free Isn't Always The Answer: A Doctor & Celiac Expert Explains

"Few people are aware of the health risks that are hidden behind the hype surrounding the gluten-free diet."

Peter H.R. Green, M.D.
May 24 2016

5 Simple Tension-Taming Stretches To Open Your Shoulders & Neck

If you spend any time staring at a smart phone, tablet, computer or craning your neck to see over the steering wheel, chances are tension has been...

Jill Miller, C-IAYT, ERYT
December 19 2014
Seva: The Art of Selfless Service

What do your actions say about you?

Daniel Scott
June 7 2012
10 Signs You've Found The One

The One. It can be such a daunting term. Being with the right person can not only determine authentic, unconditional happiness, but your health as...

Danielle Eva Pewhairangi
May 25 2013

10 Rules To Live By If You're Trying To Lose Weight

It's easy to lose weight (and maintain a healthy weight!) with a few consistent habits. Here they are. 

Cheryl Bigus
April 6 2013
10 Food Rules For A Leaner Body & Glowing Skin

These guidelines can help you get back to a healthy lifestyle.

Thorbjörg
June 7 2014

4 Natural Ways To Manage Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain

No matter what the root cause of your symptoms may be, there are four major natural interventions that seem to help.

David M. Brady
July 30 2016

10 Ways To UnDiet Your Life Right Now

It’s too easy to get caught up in the nitty-gritty details of how to live healthy. We overthink the water we drink, the best time of day is to...

Meghan Telpner
April 3 2013
I Feel Awesome At 75. Here's How I Do It

When I was younger, I made the decision to think about how I wanted to live in my older years. Today, at 75, I'm living the way I hoped I would: a...

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 7 2014
5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work

Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?

Meredith Nordhem
January 16 2014
