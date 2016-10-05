6340 results for
This Body-Reading Technique Will Heal Your Anxiety
Sometimes it's as simple as allowing the feeling.
The Truth About The Physical Effects Heartbreak
Remember to take care of your body through grief.
30 Days Of Self Care: Your Guide
Remember, self-care isn't a guilty pleasure; it's an important part of your wellness.
A Mirror-Gazing Routine To Inspire Fierce Self-Love
Use your mirror to connect to the real you—a pure, graceful, courageous being.
The Reasons I Expect Nothing From My Husband
This may just be THE secret to a happy marriage.
10 Toxic Products No One Needs
This stuff just so happens to be where a lot of toxic chemicals lurk.
The Four Words That Are Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"
This is the one little phrase that can actually turn words into actions.
4 Strategies To Rid Yourself Of Seasonal Allergies For Good, A Doctor Explains
Are your seasonal allergies actually food allergies in disguise?
I Ditched Traditional Beauty Products And It Changed My Skin Forever
My skin has never looked better.
How IVF Is Removing Cancers From Family Lines: A Reproductive Geneticist Explains
Read more to learn about preventing inheritable cancers with IVF.
9 Spiritual Reads That Never Fail To Boost My Good Vibes
Peace out, bad vibes.
Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity
We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...
No Time To Meditate? Try Intention-Setting Instead
It takes only one minute. Seriously.
I Had Horrible Arthritis. Then I Went Vegan
At 26 years old, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
Yoga With Friends (Adorable Photos)
Friends doing yoga.
Teas Are A Superfood, Too. Try These 14 Mood-Boosting Flavors
Feeling anxious? There's a tea for that.
10 Ways to Become Your Most Badass Self
When you feel uninspired, sad, confused, tighten the S-Link and you will empower yourself.
It's Capricorn Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships
Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...
10 Things to Do After Yoga Teacher Training
You’re energized by your experience and ripe to plan your next steps in your yoga career. Here are some steps to take once you’re done.
7 Laws to Live Your Yoga
World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...