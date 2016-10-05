6340 results for

This Body-Reading Technique Will Heal Your Anxiety

Sometimes it's as simple as allowing the feeling.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
October 5 2016

30 Days Of Self Care: Your Guide

Remember, self-care isn't a guilty pleasure; it's an important part of your wellness.

Danielle Orner
August 16 2015
Personal Growth

A Mirror-Gazing Routine To Inspire Fierce Self-Love

Use your mirror to connect to the real you—a pure, graceful, courageous being.

Fern Olivia
December 31 2016
Love

The Reasons I Expect Nothing From My Husband

This may just be THE secret to a happy marriage.

Valerie Kolick, M.A.
December 29 2016
Home

10 Toxic Products No One Needs

This stuff just so happens to be where a lot of toxic chemicals lurk.

Healthy Child Healthy World
November 22 2013
Parenting

The Four Words That Are Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"

This is the one little phrase that can actually turn words into actions.

Allison Task
October 30 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine

How IVF Is Removing Cancers From Family Lines: A Reproductive Geneticist Explains

Read more to learn about preventing inheritable cancers with IVF.

Krista Soriano
October 29 2018
Spirituality

Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity

We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...

Nadya Andreeva
June 4 2014
Functional Food

I Had Horrible Arthritis. Then I Went Vegan

At 26 years old, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Patrice Herbst
November 7 2014
Functional Food

Teas Are A Superfood, Too. Try These 14 Mood-Boosting Flavors

Feeling anxious? There's a tea for that.

Amber Bodily
December 23 2016
Personal Growth

10 Ways to Become Your Most Badass Self

When you feel uninspired, sad, confused, tighten the S-Link and you will empower yourself.

Stefani Beckerman
December 4 2012

It's Capricorn Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

The AstroTwins
December 22 2016
Motivation

10 Things to Do After Yoga Teacher Training

You’re energized by your experience and ripe to plan your next steps in your yoga career. Here are some steps to take once you’re done.

Karen Fabian
June 15 2012
Routines

7 Laws to Live Your Yoga

World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...

Lisa Mitchell
September 5 2012