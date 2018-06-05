9880 results for

I’m A RD & A New Mom. Here’s What I Eat In A Day

These superfoods will bring your meals to the next level!

Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
June 5 2018
Just In: The Green Beauty Products Meghan Markle May Wear At The Royal Wedding

Evidently, Meghan Markle is into natural beauty, and we are jazzed.

Lindsay Kellner
May 2 2018
What Your Bedroom Is Missing, According To Your Sign

Your next bedroom refresh could be written in the stars.

Emma Loewe
July 29 2018
11 Fascinating Facts About Breathing

I recently learned some amazing facts about breath and how it can completely transform your life!

Amy Landry
May 10 2012

14 Must-Ask Questions If You Want To Be A Yoga Teacher

So, you want to be a yoga teacher! You do your teacher training. You learn how to sequence and adjust asanas, and how to lead a good yoga class. But...

Kim Roberts, M.A.
May 13 2014
Kombucha, Turmeric, Mushrooms—Oh My! Meet the Ancient Wellness Wonders Making Waves in Beauty

Check out the ancient wellness wonders taking over the beauty world...trust us

mindbodygreen
July 27 2018
5 Reasons To Drink Warm Water & Lemon (And Why It's Good For You)

The way you start the day is incredibly important. Drinking a mug of warm water and lemon will have lasting benefits that you can see on your skin and...

Ashley Dentino
May 1 2012

10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)

All the wellness news you need to know, including mini avocados, the exhausting side effects of climate change, and the truth about mindfulness.

Lindsay Kellner
May 30 2017
I Can't Believe It's Vegan! Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

A homemade, vegan version of my favorite diner pie.

Louis Vitiello Jr., CHC
September 18 2014

Sometimes, The Bravest Thing You Can Do Is Give Up

So often we see metaphors of war used to explain strength. We "battle" illness, we "conquer" challenges and we "vanquish the enemy," be it PMS, breast...

Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
October 22 2014
This Lipstick Shade Gives You Major Post-Yoga Glow Vibes

The color you'll want to wear all summer long.

Alexandra Engler
June 21 2019
How To Talk To Your Functional Medicine Doctor About Your Labs

These tests act as a baseline for your inflammation levels.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 15 2019

How To Snack Strategically For A More Efficient Metabolism

Snack smarter with these nutritionist-approved tips.

Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
October 20 2016