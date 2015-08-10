9928 results for
4 Ways To Take Your Meditation Practice To The Next Level
What’s the importance of group meditation? Why should I go to one if I already meditate on my own?
Shauna Harrison’s Rule-Breaking Wellness Habits For Optimal Energy & Happiness
Fitness guru Shauna Harrison's pension for rule-breaking is most apparent than in her lifestyle—from her career to her way of movement to her...
3 Ways to Ground Yourself During Vata Season
Autumn, Vata season in Ayurveda, is characterized by sensations of airiness, dryness and anxiety. Yoga provides an opportunity to explore the...
4 Things Every HSP (And Empath) Needs From Their Partner
HSPs and empaths are amazing partners, but we need a special kind of TLC. Here's how to give the empathetic people in your life exactly what they...
What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A Yoga Teacher
I was in full-fledged panic mode the week before my first class, and I know a lot of other people who experienced similar feelings.
This Grain-Free Pancake Recipe Will Have You Reaching For The Cashews
Top 'em with raspberry chia jam and you're all set!
You Need This: 10 Ways a Women's Weekend Will Change Your Life
It's about time.
Are You Accidentally Food-Shaming Yourself + Others?
It starts with honesty.
5 Foods I Recommend For People Struggling With Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune diseases are one of the leading causes of suffering in the world.
4 Things That Are Destroying Your Skin Microbiome + Exactly What To Do Instead
Is your skin-care routine bacteria-friendly?
Start Living Your Most Authentic Life, Physically, Emotionally, & Spiritually
How can we really, truly live authentically?
The Facial Wand Jessica Alba Uses To Keep Her Skin Glowing
Facial rollers are having a moment.
Is Your Multivitamin Fermented? Here's Why That Actually Matters
The Unexpected Thing That Makes Supplements So Much More Effective
How A Cleanse Helped Me Stop Starving Myself
I've done many cleanses in my life. There was the Master Cleanse with lemon water and cayenne pepper. I remember I wanted more than anything to quit...
How I Transformed My Life To Beat An Eating Disorder
When I was a teenager, I had a serious eating disorder. Whenever I didn't feel all right, I would start stuffing myself with whatever food I could...
The Best Decluttering Advice, According To Your Zodiac Sign
We are thoroughly unsurprised Marie Kondo is a Libra.
The Only 4 Things That Got Me Through My Heartbreaking Divorce
Here's a guide to surviving your divorce when doing so seems impossible.
How Sore Is Too Sore To Work Out?
Should you push through or sit this one out?
10 Almost Effortless Ways To Bring Good Vibes Into Your Life
Here are 10 ways to harness your own subtle spirituality and invite good vibes into your life.
The One Thing That'll Make Your Natural Deodorant Work Better
It's simple and oh-so-effective.