9928 results for

Meditation

4 Ways To Take Your Meditation Practice To The Next Level

What’s the importance of group meditation? Why should I go to one if I already meditate on my own?

#meditation #meditation tricks
Emily Fletcher
August 10 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

Shauna Harrison’s Rule-Breaking Wellness Habits For Optimal Energy & Happiness

Fitness guru Shauna Harrison's pension for rule-breaking is most apparent than in her lifestyle—from her career to her way of movement to her...

#fitness #breakfast #healthy foods #fitness sequence #food
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
March 17 2016
Spirituality

3 Ways to Ground Yourself During Vata Season

Autumn, Vata season in Ayurveda, is characterized by sensations of airiness, dryness and anxiety. Yoga provides an opportunity to explore the...

#Ayurveda #yoga poses #breathing #yogis #wellness
Nancy Alder
September 27 2012

4 Things Every HSP (And Empath) Needs From Their Partner

HSPs and empaths are amazing partners, but we need a special kind of TLC. Here's how to give the empathetic people in your life exactly what they...

#relationships #personal growth #dating #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Brittany Jackson
May 31 2017
Personal Growth

What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A Yoga Teacher

I was in full-fledged panic mode the week before my first class, and I know a lot of other people who experienced similar feelings.

#breathing #happiness #yoga teacher training #wellness #yoga
Brigitte Meinders
May 5 2014
Recipes

This Grain-Free Pancake Recipe Will Have You Reaching For The Cashews

Top 'em with raspberry chia jam and you're all set!

#fats #protein #breakfast
Caroline Muggia
March 31 2019
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food

5 Foods I Recommend For People Struggling With Autoimmune Diseases

Autoimmune diseases are one of the leading causes of suffering in the world.

#autoimmune #food as medicine
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 9 2015
Beauty
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

Is Your Multivitamin Fermented? Here's Why That Actually Matters

The Unexpected Thing That Makes Supplements So Much More Effective

#supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
March 26 2019

How A Cleanse Helped Me Stop Starving Myself

I've done many cleanses in my life. There was the Master Cleanse with lemon water and cayenne pepper. I remember I wanted more than anything to quit...

#alcohol #wellness #personal growth #yoga #food
Amber Shumake
April 3 2013

How I Transformed My Life To Beat An Eating Disorder

When I was a teenager, I had a serious eating disorder. Whenever I didn't feel all right, I would start stuffing myself with whatever food I could...

#eating disorder #healing #mindfulness #personal growth #vegetarian
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
August 2 2013
Home

The Best Decluttering Advice, According To Your Zodiac Sign

We are thoroughly unsurprised Marie Kondo is a Libra.

#minimalism #Spring Cleaning
Emma Loewe
March 25 2019

The Only 4 Things That Got Me Through My Heartbreaking Divorce

Here's a guide to surviving your divorce when doing so seems impossible.

#relationships #marriage #personal growth #divorce
Kristen Campbell
April 11 2017
Recovery

How Sore Is Too Sore To Work Out?

Should you push through or sit this one out?

#running #pain #flexibility #inflammation #massage
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 27 2019
Spirituality

10 Almost Effortless Ways To Bring Good Vibes Into Your Life

Here are 10 ways to harness your own subtle spirituality and invite good vibes into your life.

#balance #yoga #astrology #spirituality #realtalk: fitness
Emma Mildon
November 17 2015
Beauty