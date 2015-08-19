9928 results for

Routines

5 Surprising Reasons To Do Pilates (They're Not What You Think!)

Pilates can make your body look lean and toned, but there is so much more to gain from a regular Pilates practice.

#pilates #training advice #fitness #training
Cassie Piasecki
August 19 2015
Personal Growth

How To ACTUALLY Have A Mindful Relationship With Your Phone

Pledge to do these 4 things today, be a mindfulness master by the New Year.

#news #technology #holiday
Patrick Paul Garlinger
December 27 2017
Friendships

7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)

How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...

#empowerment #friendship
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
June 9 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR PepsiCo North America Nutrition

What Everyone Should Know About Inflammation: A Cardiologist Explains

Regular readers of MindBodyGreen are aware that a process in our bodies called inflammation is involved in many aspects of human health and disease....

#alcohol #gluten #healing #pain #disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 8 2013
Women's Health
Beauty

An Easy, One-Day Ayurvedic Cleanse For Brighter Eyes & Clearer Skin

Is it time for a cleanse? Easy-peasy how-to's with ayurveda!

#Ayurveda #beauty #detox
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
June 4 2017
Home
Functional Food

Perfect Post-Yoga Smoothie

The best smoothie to replenish your body post-yoga.

#avocado #maca #cacao #healthy recipes #smoothies
Sara Courter
September 9 2014
Recipes

This Lentil Salad Is Packed With Heart-Healthy Ingredients

It's the perfect way to start off spring!

#Heart #fats
Caroline Muggia
April 9 2019
Routines

Two Grounding Breathing Exercises For When You're Stressed At Work

Breathe in and out, and watch the stress melt away.

#breath
Ashley Neese
April 9 2019
Motivation

26 Things I've Learned About People From Teaching Yoga

You can learn a whole lot from practicing yoga. You can also learn a whole lot from teaching yoga. Some of this comes from talking to people. Some is...

#fitness #mindfulness #yoga teacher training #mind body connection #personal growth
Michael Taylor
August 3 2014
Personal Growth

TMAC On How To Give Up A Steady Paycheck & Make Money Doing Your Own Thing

It's all about investing in education and investing in yourself—even when it's hard.

#Well Spent #Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
January 23 2019
Women's Health
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? It Might Be Time For A Detox

If you're dealing with bothersome symptoms, it might be time for a detox.

#hormones #cleanse #immunity #detox #healthy foods
Jessica Sepel
March 21 2014
Travel

Travel Diaries: Take In The Beachside Hikes, Spas & Açaí Bowls Of Kauai

Hiking, spa days, açaí bowls, and ocean views? Count us in.

#travel diary
Jordan Younger
August 25 2016
Personal Growth

Announcing mindbodygreen’s New Vertical: Social Good

Change the world, one click at a time.

#social good
Colleen Wachob
April 8 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Aura Cacia

The 5 Essential Oils You Need For Summer

Whether you want to relax under the sun or boost your energy for outdoor working, these are the essential oils you need this summer.

#holistic healing #healing #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
June 1 2017