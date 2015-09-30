9905 results for

What I Tell Every Yoga Teacher Who Wants To Advance To The Next Level

As you consider the advancement of your education, exercise your yogi-ness and look inward for answers and define your objectives.

Lisa Greenblatt Binderow
September 30 2015

7 Tips To Improve Your Core & Heal Your Back Pain

If you have back pain, you are not alone. Back pain is common in all age groups and levels of fitness. Maybe you've heard that strengthening your core...

Dr. Patrick Roth
September 6 2014
This Yogi Reveals Her Self-Care Rituals—And We’re Taking Notes

As a yogi, Caley Alyssa's work involves moving her body mindfully every single day. However, she is definitely not immune to the little challenges...

mindbodygreen
November 9 2018
Which Is Better For Your Gut — Apple Cider Vinegar Or Lemon Water?

You're also probably drinking your lemon water wrong.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 6 2017
An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits

Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.

Katie Lemons
March 13
7 More Reasons To Stay Away From "Skinny" Foods

"Skinny" foods miss the boat on several issues that potentially wreak havoc on your waistline and health.

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
February 2 2015

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest yoga trend you're going to want to try immediately, an avocado warning, and the...

Emma Loewe
November 22 2016

The Ancient Nutrition Advice That Will ALWAYS Be True

Boost the signal between your genes and the earth.

Catherine Shanahan, M.D.
March 8 2017
The Healthiest Way To Consume Alcohol, According To A Nutritionist

Plus, the natural hangover cure that can do more harm than good!

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
August 24 2019
A Nighttime Ritual For Deep, Restful Sleep

We've got the secret to waking up happier and well-rested.

Rebecca Stump
July 6 2015

The ONE Thing You Need To Add To Your Self-Care Routine

If you've never heard of Maya Abdominal Massage, it's time to learn. This is an ancient Latin American technique of bodywork that uses slow, deep,...

Jill Ferguson
December 11 2015
Why Your Next Vacation Should Be A Runcation—Here’s How To Plan One

Ready, jet, run: Why your next vacation should be a runcation

Krista Soriano
September 24 2018