Spirituality
Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Turmeric has gotten buzz for years now as a spice with major health properties. But a lot of the perks of turmeric are actually due to its main active...

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #Collagen #brain
Korin Miller
March 27
Wellness Trends

Sperm Counts Are Plummeting: Here's What Every Man Should Know

Male fertility is something we should all start thinking about.

#news #fertility #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 27 2017
Food Trends

Craving Sugar? These Snacks Will Get Rid Of It, ASAP

Keep one on hand and you'll never go for that 3 p.m. candy bar again.

#dessert #snacks #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
March 8 2018

Even If You’re Not Sure Whether You Want Kids – Here's What Every Woman Should Know

I know you: Your eyes glaze over when you see the word “fertility.” You blithely skip any articles mentioning “egg freezing” popping up in your news...

#fertility #mbg features
Amy Klein
October 22 2015
Functional Food

Try This MD's Favorite Nut When You Need A Sweet-Yet-Satisfying Snack

This healthy, sweet snack takes only seconds to prepare.

#fats #easy meals #snacks
Jamie Schneider
4 days ago
Integrative Health

How To Get Your Vitamin D With & Without Sun (And Why It's Important)

What to do if you don't have direct access to vitamin-D-producing rays?

#skin care #immunity
Max Lugavere
March 18
Beauty

I Tried Sephora's Newest Natural Hair Care Brand — And I'm Hooked

Nearly all-natural high-performance hair care.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
July 18 2019

The Only Yoga Moves You Need To Feel Great, Fast

Editor's Note: By now we're all familiar with the many mental and physical benefits of a regular yoga practice. According to a study published in the...

#yogis #yoga #yoga move
Tara Stiles
August 14 2015
Functional Food

The Healthiest Way To Consume Alcohol, According To A Nutritionist

Plus, the natural hangover cure that can do more harm than good!

#alcohol #drinks
Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
August 24 2019
Wellness Trends
Beauty

The Best Hairstyles For Working Out — That Won't Cause Breakage

Just a few minor tweaks to healthy hair post-workout.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
July 13 2019
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits

Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.

#partner #functional nutrition #vegetarian
Katie Lemons
March 13
Mental Health

Stressed Or Anxious? New Research Finds Rituals Can Help With That

We all have different ways of dealing with stress and anxiety.

#news #anxiety #stress
Sarah Regan
July 2
Functional Food
Recipes

These Sweet Potato Breakfast Patties Are Packed With Protein

You'll be sure to have a balanced (and delicious!) morning meal.

#functional nutrition #breakfast
Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
October 20 2019

Should Runners Eat More Fat To Burn More Fat?

I tried it. Here's what I found out.

#running #running tips
Laura Peifer
May 29 2017
Recipes