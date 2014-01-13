6309 results for
Is Your Heart Chakra Blocked? 3 Intentions To Help You Open It
Be open with your emotions.
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Turmeric has gotten buzz for years now as a spice with major health properties. But a lot of the perks of turmeric are actually due to its main active...
Everything You Need To Know About The Magic (And Science) Of Breathwork
And exactly how to apply it to your life.
Sperm Counts Are Plummeting: Here's What Every Man Should Know
Male fertility is something we should all start thinking about.
Craving Sugar? These Snacks Will Get Rid Of It, ASAP
Keep one on hand and you'll never go for that 3 p.m. candy bar again.
Even If You’re Not Sure Whether You Want Kids – Here's What Every Woman Should Know
I know you: Your eyes glaze over when you see the word “fertility.” You blithely skip any articles mentioning “egg freezing” popping up in your news...
Try This MD's Favorite Nut When You Need A Sweet-Yet-Satisfying Snack
This healthy, sweet snack takes only seconds to prepare.
How To Get Your Vitamin D With & Without Sun (And Why It's Important)
What to do if you don't have direct access to vitamin-D-producing rays?
I Tried Sephora's Newest Natural Hair Care Brand — And I'm Hooked
Nearly all-natural high-performance hair care.
The Only Yoga Moves You Need To Feel Great, Fast
Editor's Note: By now we're all familiar with the many mental and physical benefits of a regular yoga practice. According to a study published in the...
The Healthiest Way To Consume Alcohol, According To A Nutritionist
Plus, the natural hangover cure that can do more harm than good!
5 Tweaks To Make The Ketogenic Diet Even More Effective: A Doctor Explains
All your ketogenic diet questions answered.
The Best Hairstyles For Working Out — That Won't Cause Breakage
Just a few minor tweaks to healthy hair post-workout.
A Brain Surgeon's 3 Tips To Reach Peak Performance Under Pressure
No matter the stakes.
An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits
Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.
Stressed Or Anxious? New Research Finds Rituals Can Help With That
We all have different ways of dealing with stress and anxiety.
How To Eat For Your Body Type (According To Ancient Practices)
Are you an earth, fire, or water body? Find out now.
These Sweet Potato Breakfast Patties Are Packed With Protein
You'll be sure to have a balanced (and delicious!) morning meal.
Should Runners Eat More Fat To Burn More Fat?
I tried it. Here's what I found out.
Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's 4-Ingredient Dessert For Better Brain Health
We're talking about full-on brain health, here.