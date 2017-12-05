6466 results for

5 Health & Fitness Apps That Make My Life Better

If you’re anything like me, nothing gets you feeling motivated and pumped up to accomplish all your health and fitness goals like a really awesome...

#fitness #yoga #technology #food #apps
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 15 2014
Integrative Health

Why Massages Really Do Keep You Healthy: A Cardiologist Explains

We've all seen it on TV or in a movie. The scene is tense and the patient is doing poorly. The doctor calls out urgently. Retractor! Scalpel!...

#healing #inflammation #heart disease #wellness #massage
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 16 2013
Food Trends
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

These exercises require no equipment, just bodyweight, to help build strong side abs.

#pilates
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 28

7 Life Hacks To Keep You Lean & Toned

A healthy diet is the basis for a healthy lifestyle. Let’s be clear: You cannot out-exercise, out-sleep, out-stress, or out-anything a crappy diet. If...

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #stress management
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 3 2015
Integrative Health

Homocysteine: What Is It & What Levels Are Normal?

Even though it's important in certain amounts, when it's too high, it has been linked to autoimmune conditions, heart disease, and more.

#Heart #autoimmune #inflammation #depression #brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 15 2018
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Find Balance Before Completely Losing Control Of Your Life

How to employ the powerful skills of redemption and resilience.

#balance #death #work #addiction #wellness
Emily Nolan
April 18 2014
Recipes
Integrative Health

The Essential Oils You Should Never Put In Your Bath

The essential oils you should never put in your bathtub, including cinnamon, oregano, and thyme.

#essential oils #self-care
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 22 2018
Integrative Health

Have You Heard Of Reverse Fasting? It's Better For Your Blood Sugar Than Skipping Breakfast

As an integrative medicine doctor, I've researched a lot of different wellness trends, nutrition plans, and complementary and alternative therapies....

#Blood Sugar #intermittent fasting #inflammation
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 11 2018

4 Foods That Squash Stress

Stressed out? Eat this.

#functional foods #stress #food
Meghan Telpner
February 28 2017
Recipes
Motivation
Beauty

Want Shiny Hair? Here Are The 10 Best ACV-Infused Hair Products

The hair and skin care hero ingredient of late has to go to apple cider vinegar.

#hair #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 20
Love
Home
Routines

How Combining Yoga & HIIT Makes You Stronger, Stat

Why choose between yoga and cardio? Fit in both at the same time.

#workout #fitness #yoga
Todd McCullough
March 25 2016
Mental Health

Why It's Good to Cry

Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).

#healing #pain #personal growth #yoga #fear
Stacy Michelle
December 3 2012