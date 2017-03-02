3302 results for

The Art of Assisting Asana: 10 Guidelines for Yogis

These basic principles will help you assist with confidence.

Jennifer Vafakos
April 30 2012
10 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Hormones

What to know about your health, even if you're health conscious.

Alisa Vitti
May 12 2014
I Tried Every Wellness Trend From The Last 5 Years. This Was The Only Thing That Worked.

If you're feeling like information overload, this is for you.

Meg Berryman
February 27 2017
21 Tips To Prepare Your Body For Pregnancy

Here's how to get prepared for pregnancy.

Lori Bregman
May 8 2014
5 Self-Care Strategies For A Happier Life

Self-Care has become increasingly important in our fast-paced world. When we're mindful of taking care of ourselves, we can positively impact our...

Rucha Tadwalkar
June 16 2014
Why Meditation Can Make You Angry & What To Do About It

Getting upset while meditating is more common than you think.

Rajshree Patel
May 26 2015
Rest: The Importance of Slowing Down

Taking a moment in your life to rest and recuperate could do wonders for your day-to-day life

Jessica Sepel
September 18 2012
7 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2013

What an amazing time to be in wellness! We're in the initial stages of a giant shift in the way health is perceived globally.

Jason Wachob
December 26 2012
10 Themes To Focus On When Teaching Yoga

As a yoga teacher, do you set an intention for your teaching?

Karen Fabian
June 11 2013

6 Health Lessons Everyone Can Learn From Introverts

I’m an introvert. And while it would suit me just fine to cozy up with a chai tea latte and Oprah’s latest book club pick, I also enjoy breaking bread...

Erica Sawers
June 1 2014

5 Unexpected & Awesome Benefits Of Doing A Cleanse

If you're living amongst us in this increasingly toxic world, then it’s probably a good idea to do a cleanse once or twice a year. Doing a detox is...

Annaliisa Kapp
June 9 2013
5 Yoga-Inspired Rules for Lifelong Health

Whether you think of yourself as a yogi or not, these rules are universal.

Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 8 2012

Manifestation Practice Not Getting Results? This Is The Secret To Creating The Life You Want

This process can make the difference between actually creating the life you want and staying stuck.

Katie Campbell
January 22 2017