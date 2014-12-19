3202 results for
7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain
These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.
I Became A Buddhist Nun After A Near-Death Experience. Here's My Spiritual Intel
This personal essay is beyond inspiring.
Why Meditation Is One Of The Most Important Things You Can Do For Heart Health: A Doctor Explains
As an integrative medicine practitioner, I know the importance of stress management. Here's why meditation is a proven and natural method for...
7 Signs Your Relationship Is Abusive (Even If There's No Physical Violence)
If there's no physical evidence, it's hard to claim abuse. That doesn't mean it's not happening. These are some of the things (besides physical...
These Are The Best Essential Oils For Hormone Balance & PMS
Clary sage is your new best friend.
We're Buying Flowers All Wrong — And This Woman Is Trying To Change That
Christina Stembel is ushering in the farm-to-vase movement. And yes, that's a thing.
5 Mistakes To Avoid When Manifesting Your Dream Partner
People who still haven’t created the relationship of their dreams generally are making one or more of these five simple mistakes.
How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Sky With A New Moon Circle
New Moons represent beginning. They are for planting seeds and setting intentions for our dreams, goals and wishes.
Put Your Excuses in a Pile of Sh*t
Manifest = Making Sh*t Happen.
10 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2015
We expect 2015 to be even better as this lifestyle becomes the new normal. Here are 10 trends to watch over the next year.
The Research Is In: Yes, Gardening Totally Counts As Exercise
Rosebuds aren't quite the new dumbbells, but gardening is definitely a workout.
The Best Healthy Traveling Tips, Expert-Approved
All the best tips, in one place.
T. Morgan Dixon Of GirlTrek On The Radical Power Of A Saturday Morning Walk
Don't miss her take on what "self-care" really means.
Rachel Ricketts on Spiritual Bypassing & Why We Need To Quit It
Are you using "love and light" as a shield to avoid talking about the hard stuff?
6 Qualities of a Good Yoga Teacher
Whatever the teaching approach may be, there are certain qualities all good yoga teachers have.
Be More Proactive About Your Health in 7 Easy Steps
Feel your best in 2018 and beyond with Elysium's Basis supplements.
How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness
Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...
Reiki: What It Is + Why You Should Consider Adding It To Your Routine
On the surface, Reiki seems like the most holistic of holistic healing techniques. It's founded on the idea that there is an unseen energy, or chi,...
6 Secrets For Warming Winter Smoothies That Help Digestion
Don’t freeze your chi!
The Only Guide You Need To Prepare Your Body For The New Year
Magnesium baths are involved.