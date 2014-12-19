3202 results for

Integrative Health

7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain

These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
December 19 2014
Spirituality
Integrative Health

Why Meditation Is One Of The Most Important Things You Can Do For Heart Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative medicine practitioner, I know the importance of stress management. Here's why meditation is a proven and natural method for...

Gary Kaplan, D.O.
February 12 2016
Love

7 Signs Your Relationship Is Abusive (Even If There's No Physical Violence)

If there's no physical evidence, it's hard to claim abuse. That doesn't mean it's not happening. These are some of the things (besides physical...

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
January 7 2017
Integrative Health
Change-Makers

We're Buying Flowers All Wrong — And This Woman Is Trying To Change That

Christina Stembel is ushering in the farm-to-vase movement. And yes, that's a thing.

Colleen Wachob
February 9 2016
Love

5 Mistakes To Avoid When Manifesting Your Dream Partner

People who still haven’t created the relationship of their dreams generally are making one or more of these five simple mistakes.

Dr. Katie VanBuskirk
February 8 2016
Meditation

How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Sky With A New Moon Circle

New Moons represent beginning. They are for planting seeds and setting intentions for our dreams, goals and wishes.

Danielle Beinstein
February 8 2016
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

10 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2015

We expect 2015 to be even better as this lifestyle becomes the new normal. Here are 10 trends to watch over the next year.

Jason Wachob
December 6 2014
Nature

The Research Is In: Yes, Gardening Totally Counts As Exercise

Rosebuds aren't quite the new dumbbells, but gardening is definitely a workout.

Kristin Hickey
April 15 2015
Travel
Social Good

T. Morgan Dixon Of GirlTrek On The Radical Power Of A Saturday Morning Walk

Don't miss her take on what "self-care" really means.

Emma Loewe
August 21 2019
Social Good

Rachel Ricketts on Spiritual Bypassing & Why We Need To Quit It

Are you using "love and light" as a shield to avoid talking about the hard stuff?

Kelly Gonsalves
August 20 2019
Motivation

6 Qualities of a Good Yoga Teacher

Whatever the teaching approach may be, there are certain qualities all good yoga teachers have.

Jenni Juokslahti
February 10 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Elysium Health

Be More Proactive About Your Health in 7 Easy Steps

Feel your best in 2018 and beyond with Elysium's Basis supplements.

mindbodygreen
December 29 2017
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016
Spirituality

Reiki: What It Is + Why You Should Consider Adding It To Your Routine

On the surface, Reiki seems like the most holistic of holistic healing techniques. It's founded on the idea that there is an unseen energy, or chi,...

Emma Loewe
January 29 2016
Functional Food
Personal Growth