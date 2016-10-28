2547 results for

Functional Food

The Best Overnight Oat Recipes On The Internet

These are worth getting out of bed for!

#recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast
Liz Moody
October 28 2016
Recipes
Functional Food

I Tried THIS Crazy Gut-Healing Diet — And It Actually Worked

Here's what you need to know to try it for yourself.

#gut health #digestion
Nina Zorfass
January 4 2019
Functional Food

How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety

Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.

#anxiety #food as medicine #healthy foods #food
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
January 30 2016
Functional Food

11 Things I Keep In My Freezer To Make Eating Vegan Easy

If there's one secret I’ve learned in my years as a vegan, it’s that advance planning is everything.

#plant-based #vegan #healthy foods #food
Ginny Kay McMeans
January 4 2016
Personal Growth

How To Actually Train Your Mind To Become A Better Runner

Yes, self-confidence can make you try harder—but it can also work in more subtle ways. Telling runners they look relaxed makes them burn measurably...

#news #running #triathlon #confidence
Alex Hutchinson
February 12 2018
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.

#tea #partner #turmeric
mindbodygreen
August 19 2019
Parenting

Why Every Kid Needs A Morning Routine

Ideally one based in mindfulness.

#stress #joy #breakfast
Andrea Bogart
March 13 2019
Mental Health
Functional Food
Motivation

5 Tricks To Keep Working Out (No Matter How Busy You Are)

There's no question you already know you should be working out on a regular basis. After all, exercise will not only keep you fit and feeling full of...

#wellness #body
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
September 2 2013
Functional Food
Functional Food

What To Have In Your Fridge Sunday To Eat Healthy All Week

If you want to be successful in any aspect of life, you have to plan ahead — and that is absolutely true when it comes to food and healthy eating.

#nutrition #clean food #healthy recipes
Lorna Jane Clarkson
December 6 2015
Functional Food
Outdoors
Motivation

This Exercise May Boost Memory & Brain Health, Says The Mayo Clinic

They've given us another reason to hit the gym (and, more specifically, the treadmill) this January.

#news #brain #healthy aging
Eliza Sullivan
January 3