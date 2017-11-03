15524 results for

Functional Food

I Had Post-Birth-Control Syndrome. Here Are The Foods & Lifestyle Habits That Healed Me

Getting your hormones back in balance is easier than you think.

#hormones
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
November 3 2017
Recovery

Every Advanced Yoga Practitioner Knows This One Thing

Here's exactly how to apply it to your practice.

#yoga
Kim Roberts, M.A.
November 18 2017
Personal Growth

A Hospice Doctor On What End Of Life Looks Like & Dealing With Grief

The dying are not truly alone, and they experience peace in their final days.

#COVID-19 #grief
Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
May 23

The Tantric Principles Of Conscious Lovemaking

"Learning and practicing conscious sex is like opening your eyes for the first time. You won't be able to close them or forget what you have seen (or...

#relationships #sexuality #tantric sex #happiness #sex
Elise Carr
December 15 2016
Routines
Beauty

Skin Resembling Crepe Paper? Here's How To Make Sure It Stays Firm

It's not so fun when that your skin resembles the easily crinkled paper.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
April 25
Motivation

9 Ways To Make Your Workout Suck Less

Exercise shouldn’t be a hassle or a punishment. It should be a release. Your workouts should be the best part of your day.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training how to #training
Amy Clover
June 11 2015
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Get Healthier (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

How to improve your health, including tracking your sleep, detoxing with a dry brush, and finding purpose.

#sleep #stress
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
February 15 2019

This Is The First Step Toward Successful Holistic Weight Loss

You know to eat, what you're supposed to eat to achieve your weight loss and wellness goals, but something trips you up. A voice, a thought, a fear...

#visualization #meditation #mind body connection #weight loss #food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
January 9 2015
Women's Health
Routines

These 4 Barre Exercises Can Help You Avoid Injury & Improve Balance

These exercises will help you get on the leg and feel more balanced!

#flexibility #movement cures #yoga
Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
December 26 2019
Integrative Health

The Supplement Doctors Swear By For A Positive Mood, Every Day

"I feel confident recommending hemp multi+ to friends and patients."

#mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
August 15
Functional Food
Routines
Parenting

A Prenatal Yoga Teacher's Best Advice For Practicing Yoga While Pregnant

Yes, it is safe—but you do need to be careful.

#yoga
Blair Fillingham
April 14 2018
Sex

5 Secrets For Taming An Irritable Bowel (And Having A Great Poop Every Time)

It took a lot of trial and error, but this is what worked for me.

#nutrition #food as medicine #wellness #health
Kim Hanson
November 30 2016
Functional Food

Dr. Vincent Pedre Busts The Biggest Myths About Gut Health

Hint: It's a lot easier to heal your gut than you think (but some of the healthy things you're doing are messing it up!).

#gut health #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
April 24 2018