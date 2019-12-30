15524 results for

Beauty

Facial Cupping Can Give You Sculpted, Glowy Skin: Here's How To Do It At Home

Facial cupping can give you the toned, sculpted jawline of dreams, but it also can give you a face full of hickeys.

#skin care #inflammation #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jamie Schneider
June 16
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

7 Fitness-Supporting Supplements That Get The RDN Stamp Of Approval

Stepping up your fitness? Here are the supplements to consider.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
December 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR JUST

Plant-Based Before Noon: 4 mbg Staffers Share Their Favorite Breakfasts

We believe that a healthy, plant-based breakfast is the best way to set ourselves up for a successful and productive day!

#partner #vegan #breakfast
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
May 11
Beauty

5 Antioxidants To Help Support Your Skin's Defense Against The Sun

Protecting your skin against harmful UV rays is also an inside job.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
March 29
Personal Growth
Beauty

It's Too Hot For Heavy Creams — Keep Skin Hydrated With This Supplement

In the heat of the summer, there's little less appealing than a heavy cream or thick oil.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
July 22
PAID CONTENT FOR Medterra
Integrative Health
Spirituality

12 Rituals To Do In 12 Days To Guarantee 12 Months Of Love & Prosperity

By practicing loving kindness, openness, and generosity while giving thoughtful attention to the significance of each day, you can consecrate the...

#manifestation #abundance #affirmations #spirituality #intuition
Barbara Biziou
December 30 2014
Spirituality

Always Forget Your Dreams? These 5 Tips Might Help Them Stick

There are many ways your powerful sixth sense can send you messages, and you don't even have to be awake to receive them.

#sleep #affirmations
Tanya Carroll Richardson
February 2 2019
Personal Growth

Sex, Psychics & Kundalini Kriyas: 8 Ways To Stay Inspired This Winter

Because inspiration can really dip when it's cold and gray out.

#manifesting #energy
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
November 23 2019
Women's Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Alaffia

3 Voices Changing The Conversation Around Self-Care

How we think about, talk about, and do self-care is shifting—just ask these three visionaries. 

#partner #skin care
Krista Soriano
February 24
Integrative Health
Beauty

How To Wake Up More Beautiful Every Morning

Six ways to get up in the morning beautifully and joyously.

#beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Lindsay Cohn
December 6 2016
Integrative Health

5 Signs You're Aging More Quickly Than You Should + What To Do About Each

You might be aging more quickly than you should.

#longevity
Naomi Whittel
March 6 2018
Functional Food

The One Thing I Gave Up That Made A Massive Difference In My Anxiety

Two of the country's top doctors explain the science.

#anxiety #drinks
Liz Moody
April 25 2019
Home

Feeling Overwhelmed? You Should Pay Attention To This Part Of Your Home

The space is integral to the energy of the home overall and, therefore, is powerful in helping regulate emotions.

#anxiety #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
February 16
Beauty

How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)

If there's anyone who can convince you that beauty radiates from the inside out, let it be Ellen Vora, M.D.

#sleep #stress #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
February 16
Functional Food

Soluble Fiber vs. Insoluble Fiber: What's The Difference & Do I Need Both?

It has a number of benefits for your overall health.

#mbgsupplements
Lindsay Boyers
September 15