Integrative Health

NAD IV Therapy: What Is This Trendy New Treatment & Is It Safe?

So what's the verdict on this integrative treatment, and does it warrant the fanfare? We investigated.

Shawn Radcliffe
March 22
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

For more than 50 years, vitamin E has been a go-to ingredient in the skin care and supplement industry.

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 26
Integrative Health

6 Simple Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm & Reboot Your Sleep Cycle

Plus, the perfect sleep-promoting late-night snack.

Irene Ross
June 4 2019
Friendships
Integrative Health
Love

Research Finds Men & Women Don't Know What The Other Finds Attractive

Our perceptions about what potential partners find attractive may be way off.

Sarah Regan
June 13
Parenting

I Co-Slept With My Son Until He Was 2. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew

The truth is, motherhood means a lot of time spent in survival mode.

Kristin McGee
March 13 2018
Integrative Health

Meet The Acupressure Mat: Top Tips For Using This Unique Pain Reliever

An acupuncturist and physical therapist weigh in on the increasingly popular (albeit somewhat painful) tool.

Emma Loewe
July 22
I'm An Olympian. Here’s How Meditation Helped Me Tune Into My Body

"Transitioning to the real world after being an Olympic athlete would not have been as easy without finding inner peace through meditation."

Caroline Burckle
June 16 2016

Is Your Body Trying To Guide You But You're Just Not Listening?

For over a decade, my body was trying to guide me, but I ignored it. My body started with whispers — a queasy feeling in my stomach, a repetitive...

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 18 2015

What I Wish Every Woman Knew About Quitting The Pill

After nearly a decade of teaching women how to adopt natural birth control, I've seen both the highs and the lows of ditching the Pill. Here's what...

Amy Sedgwick
March 18 2016
Personal Growth
Women's Health
Sex

Tantric Techniques For Unlocking Your Orgasmic Potential

"We need to bring sex out of the closet and into the light."

Psalm Isadora
September 2 2016

Why You Should Stop Listening To Your Rational Mind & Follow Your Heart

Your heart doesn't want you to play it safe. It doesn't approach life with rational logic. Your heart wants to move boldly into the unknown. It wants...

Allison Dryja
February 19 2015
Women's Health

Stressed About Fertility? We Asked Top Fertility Experts What You're Doing Right & Wrong

Stressed about fertility? Here's what you're doing right and wrong, including diet, education, and stress management.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 6 2018
Functional Food

Here's What Doctors Recommend Eating If You Have Endometriosis

A few simple changes can have a big impact.

Liz Moody
September 23 2019
Integrative Health