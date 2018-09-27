15524 results for

Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs

There's a fine line between being comfortable and wanting to expand.

#yoga #hiking #astrology
Sarah Regan
March 8
How I Reversed My PCOS Symptoms With Holistic Practices In 4 Months

It's totally possible to treat totally naturally—no pill required.

#holistic healing #nutrition #hormones #health
Nicole Granato
June 3 2016
Friendships
8 Reasons You Can't Remember Your Dreams, According To Experts

Why do some people remember all their dreams while others can't remember a single one?

#sleep #alcohol #brain
Sarah Regan
August 20
The Herbs & Supplements Most Women Need During Perimenopause

The herbs and supplements most women need during perimenopause, including vitamin D, rhodiola, and omega-3s. 

#Herbs #supplements #mbgsupplements #hormones #Perimenopause
Stephanie Gray, DNP, M.S., ARNP
February 1 2019
Parenting

I Co-Slept With My Son Until He Was 2. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew

The truth is, motherhood means a lot of time spent in survival mode.

#sleep #motherhood
Kristin McGee
March 13 2018
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Take To Cope With Chronic Stress

The problem that I see over and over with patients—and experience myself—is that modern life is chronically stressful. 

#mbgsupplements
Molly Maloof, M.D.
February 1
I'm An Olympian. Here’s How Meditation Helped Me Tune Into My Body

"Transitioning to the real world after being an Olympic athlete would not have been as easy without finding inner peace through meditation."

#partner #breathing #happiness #meditation #relaxation
Caroline Burckle
June 16 2016
Is Your Body Trying To Guide You But You're Just Not Listening?

For over a decade, my body was trying to guide me, but I ignored it. My body started with whispers — a queasy feeling in my stomach, a repetitive...

#pain #mindfulness #mind body connection
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 18 2015
The Hardworking Antioxidant You Never Knew You Needed For Skin

Scientists agree this antioxidant is quickly becoming the next juggernaut of skin care.

#supplements #skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Jamie Schneider
May 21

What I Wish Every Woman Knew About Quitting The Pill

After nearly a decade of teaching women how to adopt natural birth control, I've seen both the highs and the lows of ditching the Pill. Here's what...

#hormones #pregnancy #health
Amy Sedgwick
March 18 2016