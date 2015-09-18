15952 results for

8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is praised as a do-it-all tonic, thanks to its plethora of benefits in the wellness space.

#coffee #toxins at home #essential oils
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 29

This DIY Aromatherapy Will Make Your Home Look & Smell Amazing (Naturally!)

Adding a delicious scent to your space is one of the fastest ways to flip a bad day around, create ambiance, and even make events more memorable.

#feng shui
Dana Claudat
September 18 2015
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

5 Better-For-You Lunch Ideas Your Kids Will Ask For Every Single Day

These school lunch ideas are as easy to make as they are fun to eat.

#lunch #partner
mindbodygreen
September 13 2018
Sex

Why We Need To Incentivize Big Food To Take Health Seriously

Big food companies are making hundreds of decisions for us every time we eat out. Chairman and CEO of United States Healthful Food Council (USHFC)...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 19 2014
Personal Growth

10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2013
Recovery
Love

7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath

About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Karen Salmansohn
July 30 2014
Integrative Health

Napping *This* Much May Help You Fend Off Heart Disease

A new study, published in Heart, shows that occasional napping is associated with a decreased risk of heart disease.

#news #Heart #sleep
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 11 2019
Functional Food

Could You Be Throwing Out The Best Part Of Your Kale?

Did you know kale and collard stems are just as nutrient-dense as the leaves?

#functional foods #recipes #healthy foods
Terri Brownlee, MPH, RDN
April 12 2017

A Simple Stretch You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere (Video)

We know that food is our medicine. But movement is also our medicine. We have tremendous power to create health and cure disease through how we move...

#flexibility #breathing #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 22 2014
5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow

Because who doesn't want to glow from the inside out?

#beauty #food as medicine #skin
Anna Mitsios, N.D.
February 5 2016
Beauty

3 All-Natural Drinks You Can Make At Home To Boost Your Health

Keeping our body hydrated throughout the day is critical to maintain good health. And while water is a great choice for quenching your thirst, there...

#nutrition #whole foods
Anne Ricci
April 11 2015
Personal Growth