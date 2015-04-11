15952 results for

I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To

After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.

Allie White
April 11 2015
The Realities of Being A Mom That No One Talks About

Becoming a new mom is exciting, but these are the realities no one talks about.

Leah Goldglantz
October 4 2018

This DIY Aromatherapy Will Make Your Home Look & Smell Amazing (Naturally!)

Adding a delicious scent to your space is one of the fastest ways to flip a bad day around, create ambiance, and even make events more memorable.

Dana Claudat
September 18 2015
The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That

"When I go to a national park, it doesn't look like America."

Emma Loewe
July 24
Study Finds Your Stress Levels Can Determine The Sex Of Your Baby

You might have more power in the process than you thought.

Jamie Schneider
October 14 2019
14 Small Changes That Add Up To Big Results

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to get focused on the new year. Rather than creating a long list of resolutions (which can seem intimidating...

Tiffany Lester, M.D.
January 7 2014
Get A Total-Body Workout With These 10 Moves

Tighten up your "trouble" zones with these 10 moves.

Nora Tobin
November 18 2014
This Study Just Linked A Chemical In Sunscreen To Birth Defects

Yet another reason to opt for natural sunscreens this summer.

Emma Loewe
March 27 2019
DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Reduce Stress & Boost Metabolism

Your thoughts and visualizations affect the world around you — starting with your body. If your goal is the best possible version of yourself, picture...

Laura Norman, M.S., LMT
April 23 2015
Got Adult Acne? 4 Signs Your Hormones Are To Blame

Acne can occur well into your 50s; here's what to do.

Alexandra Engler
January 18 2014

5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow

Because who doesn't want to glow from the inside out?

Anna Mitsios, N.D.
February 5 2016
10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2013
A Mediterranean-Keto Diet May Reduce Markers Of Alzheimer's, Study Finds

There's yet another reason to care for your gut.

Jamie Schneider
September 4 2019
