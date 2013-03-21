15524 results for

Why You Need To Stop Checking Your Phone

I just watched two of my fellow human beings walk across a busy Chicago street while lost in the world of their phones. Shortly after they sauntered...

#awareness #technology #communication #present
Dani Marie Robinson
March 21 2013
Women's Health

I Have Infertility. Here's What I Wish My Pregnant Friends Knew

I've been going through infertility treatments for two years now, but no one has really held back from telling me they're pregnant, asking pregnancy...

#friendship #fertility #pregnancy
Shannon M. Clark, M.D.
January 16 2016
Beauty

9 Easy Moves For Sexy, Toned Legs

I'm a personal trainer and my clients often come to me looking for a killer lower-body workout. Well, here it is! This quick video focuses on working...

#workout #fitness #training how to #training
Laura McDonald
October 29 2015
Spirituality

8 Ways to Cleanse Your Mind, Body & Soul with Water

Whether you are religious or not, water blesses and cleanses the soul.

#nature #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #cleanse
Claire Charters
August 1 2012
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals For Better Sleep + 4 To Get Started With

Here are a few good-vibe stones to keep beside your bed or under your pillow for extra peaceful ZzzzZzzzzs.

#sleep #crystals
Laura Ellis
November 6 2016
Beauty
Personal Growth

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 1)

All the wellness news you need to know, including why Jessica Chastain is disappointed in the films shown at Cannes and why 14 billionaires have...

#celebrity #eating disorder #news roundup #depression
Allison Daniels
June 1 2017
Recovery
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

What Turning 30 & Having 2 Babies Taught Me About Self-Care

The ultimate guide on how to approach self-care after becoming a mother.

#supplements #partner
Alexandra Dawson
June 7 2019
Food Trends

Are Avocados On Their Way Out?

And what to expect next.

#news #avocado #food
Caroline Muggia
January 11 2019

5 All-Natural Ways To Beat The Winter Blues: An Integrative Psychiatrist Explains

With less sunlight in the winter months, many people suffer from what physicians recognize as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Here are five healthy...

#Vitamin D #health #depression
Dr. James Greenblatt
February 3 2016
Recipes

These Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Waffles Will Make Your Morning

They take less than 15 minutes to make and pack in the veggies!

#breakfast #gluten-free
Caroline Muggia
March 30 2019
Personal Growth

The 10 Fitness Studios Celebrities Love

Want to sweat with Taylor Swift's squad? Read this.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Gabrielle Frank
February 11 2016
Sex

Why You Should Add Masturbation To Your Morning (Or Evening) Routine

Here are a few of the major reasons you should be getting down with yourself more often.

#orgasm #body positivity #libido
Sarah Williams
September 26 2015

How To Make Your Stress Work For You, Instead Of Against You

Stress has a bad reputation. You’ve probably heard that it’s going to kill you, or at least damage you in some way. Should you be working on it?...

#healing #stress #balance #fitness #relaxation
Terry Wahls, M.D.
June 5 2014
Functional Food