23826 results for

8 Ways To Harness The Powerful Connectivity Of The Gemini New Moon

The search is on for kindred spirits and synergistic partnerships.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
June 4 2016
Integrative Health

A Medicinal Shroom For Every Health Woe

Is your 3 p.m. slump out of control? Make cordyceps your new best friend.

#superfoods #food
Britt Martin
July 3 2017
Integrative Health

This Might Be Why You're Struggling To Stay Away From Sweets

Hint: It has to do with your bedtime...

#news #sleep
Leah Groth
October 28 2018
Personal Growth

People With This Lifestyle Tend To Lead Happier Lives

Are you living a life in alignment?

#news #joy
Kelly Gonsalves
April 20 2019
Functional Food

The Ultimate Guide To Eating For Your Microbiome

Including a day on a microbiome-friendly plate.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Lynda Griparic
October 21 2017

20 Ways To Be Your Most Gorgeous Self

Who doesn’t want to look young, have glowing skin and feel beautiful? Here are a few secrets to be your most gorgeous self.

#beauty #happiness #gratitude #wellness #aging
Ashley Cebulka
January 21 2014

25 Ways To Practice Gratitude

We all know how important practicing gratitude is, right? When we focus on what we have to be grateful for, our lives feel more abundant and we are...

#happiness #gratitude #meditation #wellness
Kathleen Ventura
August 8 2014
Personal Growth

How to Deal With People Who Suck Your Energy

Last time I checked, being alive wasn’t just about breathing and taking up space.

#karma #relationships #personal growth #spirituality #kindness
Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd
October 10 2012
Beauty
Routines

Body-Weight Moves For Beginners (Infographic)

Despite what a lot of people think, hitting the weight machines at the gym or continuously lifting dumbbells isn't the only way to strengthen and tone...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
mindbodygreen
January 28 2015

10 Signs You Might Have A Thyroid Problem

Almost all of us struggle with a little fatigue now and then, a few weight fluctuations, or the occasional blue mood. After all, we’re busy, it’s hard...

#disease #hormones
Aviva Romm, M.D.
July 20 2015
Spirituality

This Just In: Your Thanksgiving Week Horoscope Is Mighty Tasty

It's a powerful time for aligning shared futures.

#astrology #holiday
The AstroTwins
November 24 2019
Beauty

21 Healing Mantras For Natural Weight Loss

If you want to lose weight naturally, you need to become aware of the thoughts that are circling inside your head. Psychologists estimate that we each...

#healing #mind body connection #weight loss #affirmations #mantras
Katrina Love Senn
June 8 2014
Motivation

5 Habits To Help You Get In Shape Efficiently

Ever feel like you're doing all the right things to get in shape and get healthy, yet you just aren't getting results as fast as you thought you...

#flexibility #fitness #weight loss #body #tips
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
August 20 2014