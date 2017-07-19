24478 results for

How To Overcome Your Fear + Start Feeling Powerful, Alive & Worthy

"Fear is not some absolute truth that you have to build your life around; it is merely the lens through which you have chosen to see your reality."

#abundance #personal growth #Purpose #fear
Kelly McNelis
July 19 2017
Mental Health

5 Things To Remember If You're An Anxious Person

I have compiled a list of five things that I want everyone who feels burdened by the grips of anxiety to not only recognize, but to understand.

#anxiety #healing #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
March 2 2015
Personal Growth
Wellness Trends

How To Make 2018 Your Healthiest Year Ever, According To Astrology

The universe wants you to start eating bugs.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 10 2018
Home
Parenting

What We Need To Teach Our Daughters About Body Image

Teach your daughter that she is more than her body; she is her heart and spirit, her hopes, dreams, and passions.

#confidence #body image #parenting
Jennifer Hand
April 28 2016
Personal Growth

A 5-Step Nighttime Routine To Rewire Your Brain While You Sleep

With a little mindful direction, you can train your brain to be more effective, optimistic, and growth-oriented. And, bonus—your subconscious does the...

#empowerment #anxiety #manifesting
Daniel Dowling
March 20 2017

How To Make Your Smoothies More Winter-Friendly

Still want that green smoothie when the temps are freezing? Here's how to do it right.

#smoothie #Ayurveda #smoothies #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
December 29 2016

I've Had Bipolar Disorder For 20 Years. Here's How I've Learned To Manage It.

While perusing the internet one evening earlier this summer, I came across an essay about a marriage falling apart. The author attributes the failing...

#mental illness
Lisa Rabey
September 17 2015

8 Tips For Avoiding Family Fights This Holiday

What to do (and what NOT to do) when your aunt starts explaining why climate change is a hoax...

#friendship #gratitude #abundance
Laura Silverstein, LCSW
December 15 2016
Home
Travel

10 Signs You’re Close To Finding Your Passion, Even If Doesn’t Feel Like It

This post is part of a series by Shannon Kaiser called Live Your Life — a primer on finding your passion and living with purpose. Each day this week,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
January 21 2016

This Man Is Redefining "Happiness." Here's What Gratitude Means To Him

"If selfishness connects me to my ego, then gratitude connects me to my soul."

#goal #happiness #gratitude #abundance #personal growth
Allison Daniels
November 24 2016
Routines

Tired Of Slipping During Yoga? Here Are Five Expert Tips To Slip-Proof Your Practice

It's about time we learn how to stop slipping and start sticking.

#empowerment #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
February 26 2019
Functional Food
Food Trends

The Founders of Food 52 On Creating A Community Around Food

Amanda and Merrill believe that great cooking at home can pretty much help save the world.

#WellnessWonderWomen #food
Colleen Wachob
February 23 2016

8 Ways You're Wasting Your Emotional Energy

There are many obvious things that cause fatigue such as stress, a lousy diet, or a hormone imbalance, but there are also many subtle factors that can...

#happiness #boundaries
Padhia Avocado
August 25 2014