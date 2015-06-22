24742 results for

Parenting
Integrative Health

The Gut-Pain Connection You Should Know About

Could the source of your aches and pains be in your gut?

#gut health #probiotics
Joe Tatta, DPT, CNS
May 15 2017
Functional Food
Healthy Weight
Women's Health

A 28-Day Guide To Your Menstrual Cycle

A day-by-day breakdown of what's really happening during your cycle.

#hormones #fertility
Lauren Streicher, M.D.
January 12 2015
Functional Food
Healthy Weight
Parenting

An Open Letter To Amazing Moms Everywhere

We know you want nothing more than what is best for your loved ones. What you may forget sometimes is that your family wants what’s best for you, too....

#love #relationships #happiness #gratitude #parenting
Shannon Kaiser
May 8 2016

26 Tricks To Detox Your Home & Body

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to understand that the better we care for our body, the better we look and feel. One way to treat yourself...

#detox #home
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
June 8 2015
Healthy Weight

Here's What You Need To Know About Birth Control & Weight Loss

If you have chronic inflammation, weight-loss resistance, or gut issues, the pill might be playing a part.

#gut health #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 3 2017
Integrative Health

Anti-Aging Supplements: A Doctor's Guide

Are these in your medicine cabinet?

#supplements #longevity
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 3 2018
Integrative Health

Slow Walkers May Be At Risk Of Accelerated Aging, New Study Finds

The next time you find yourself on a stroll, it may be worth it to monitor your speed.

#news #longevity
Jamie Schneider
October 11 2019
Love
Personal Growth

Why Mindfulness Is The Key To A Successful Job Search

To be mindful simply means to be present. To remain conscious in your actions. To give purpose to your intent.

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Emily Kapit, M.S.
May 2 2016
Integrative Health

You Can Rewire Your Brain For Better Health. Here's How

So, what IS neuroplasticity, really? (And why should you care?)

#meditation #mindfulness meditation
Narveen Dosanjh, M.D.
June 10 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

Your Guide To Reducing Sugar Intake: A Nutritionist Weighs In

Why are Americans still eating an average of 153 grams (the equivalent of more than 6 chocolate bars) of it a day? Nobody knows better than...

#nutrition #clean food #sugar
mindbodygreen
September 13 2016
Functional Food
Routines