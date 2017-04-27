24015 results for

Functional Food
Parenting

5 Ways To Kick A** At Work (No Matter What You Do)

The last thing you want for your career (not to mention your sanity) is to get stuck in the same old routine because there’s no desire to change the...

#career #abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Nicole Lapin
May 16 2017
Nature

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 23, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Vancouver outlawing plastic straws, aging well, and the new gut-healthy foods section at CVS.

#news #gut health #news roundup #longevity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
May 23 2018

This Man Is Redefining "Happiness." Here's What Gratitude Means To Him

"If selfishness connects me to my ego, then gratitude connects me to my soul."

#goal #happiness #gratitude #abundance #personal growth
Allison Daniels
November 24 2016
Recipes

This Might Be The Best Hormone-Balancing Dinner

Plus, it's ready in 15 minutes!

#hormones
Alison Wu
April 15 2017

5 Weight Loss Tips That Don't Cost A Dime

“Between those appetite-curbing supplements and healthy foods, I feel like I'm spending half my paycheck to lose weight,” my friend said, showing me a...

#stress #money #fitness #mindfulness #weight loss
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 16 2014
Climate Change
Routines

Tired Of Slipping During Yoga? Here Are Five Expert Tips To Slip-Proof Your Practice

It's about time we learn how to stop slipping and start sticking.

#empowerment #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
February 26 2019
Beauty
Motivation

How To Actually Become A Morning Workout Person, According To Science

As it turns out, cortisol can actually be extremely helpful.

#news
Leigh Weingus
October 27 2017
Love

This Was The Best Relationship Advice We Heard In 2017

When it comes to sexuality, this may be the most inclusive year yet.

#empowerment #sleep #breakup #toxic relationships #confidence
Leigh Weingus
December 14 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Kit and Ace

How A Minimalist Wardrobe Made Me Happier & More Productive

How entrepreneur and blogger Jordan Younger stays happy and balanced through minimalism and self-care.

#career #work #wellness #dogs #style
Jordan Younger
October 1 2016
Climate Change

Eco-Friendly Everything: How To Make Your Holiday Shopping A More Conscious Experience

Make your holiday shopping a more conscious, less consumer-driven experience.

#holidays #environmentalism
Chandra Fox
December 10 2016
Parenting

What We Need To Teach Our Daughters About Body Image

Teach your daughter that she is more than her body; she is her heart and spirit, her hopes, dreams, and passions.

#confidence #body image #parenting
Jennifer Hand
April 28 2016
Travel
Beauty
Home

How To Make Your Smoothies More Winter-Friendly

Still want that green smoothie when the temps are freezing? Here's how to do it right.

#smoothie #Ayurveda #smoothies #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
December 29 2016

8 Tips For Avoiding Family Fights This Holiday

What to do (and what NOT to do) when your aunt starts explaining why climate change is a hoax...

#friendship #gratitude #abundance
Laura Silverstein, LCSW
December 15 2016