You're Probably Stretching Wrong — Here's How To Keep Your Joints Healthy
Our concept of stretching may be outdated.
Here's How To Release Tension In Your Body With Yoga
Whatever you're holding on to, it's time to let it go.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 28)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Serena Williams on playing while pregnant, whispering whales, and great news for coffee...
Is It Ever A Good Idea To 'Take A Break' From A Relationship?
A marriage therapist explains.
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Not all trauma comes from big, huge events in our lives. Sometimes it's more subtle.
I Found A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want Without Bloating!*
Ash Wilking's review of probiotic+.
Holidays Stressing You Out? Here Are 5 Ways To Relax In Just 5 Minutes
You're five minutes away from a stress-free holiday.
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Ashley Beckman explains how food can affect our genes.
11 Best Moisturizing Body Washes For Your Softest Skin Post-Shower
A shower can be a therapeutic thing, with the right soap.
How To Heal Yourself With Sound—Right From Your Living Room
You'll hit a high note with this one.
Sleep Fragmentation Messes With Your Gut: This Doc Will Help You Fix It
Plus, the gut-sleep connection explained.
The Balanced Black Girl On Amplifying Diversity & Michelle Obama's Advice
Balanced Black Girl was made for women of color to have candid conversations about health and well-being.
How Toxic Personalities In Your Family Tree Can Affect Your Future Relationships
Are your ancestors haunting you?
So Do Those Collagen Creams Actually Do Anything? We Investigated
Do collagen-infused topical products actually work?
4 Ways To Clear Bad Energy Out Of Your Relationship
A few tools for couples who feel like they're fighting ALL the time.
The One Thing You Should Always Look For On A Hemp Oil Label
Hint: This is a big differentiator from CBD oil.
"Quarantine Constipation" Is Real: Here Are 10 Tips To Get Things Moving
Yeah, you're not the only one dealing with it.
How To Keep Your Relationship Healthy When You Both Have Depression
It can be tempting to dive into a caretaker role for your partner—but that could backfire.
This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible
But what makes it different from other types—and why is it so loved by beginners and advanced yogis alike?
This Posture-Correcting Exercise Will Also Strengthen Your Core
Way shorter than a workout (and more comfortable than a back brace).