15524 results for

Routines
Meditation

Here's How To Release Tension In Your Body With Yoga

Whatever you're holding on to, it's time to let it go.

#stress #pain #inflammation #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
March 27 2019

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 28)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Serena Williams on playing while pregnant, whispering whales, and great news for coffee...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
April 28 2017
Love
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Not all trauma comes from big, huge events in our lives. Sometimes it's more subtle.

#stress #toxic relationships #depression
Julie Nguyen
March 26
Integrative Health
Meditation

Holidays Stressing You Out? Here Are 5 Ways To Relax In Just 5 Minutes

You're five minutes away from a stress-free holiday.

#breath #Heart #yoga
Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
November 28 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty
Spirituality
Integrative Health
Change-Makers

The Balanced Black Girl On Amplifying Diversity & Michelle Obama's Advice

Balanced Black Girl was made for women of color to have candid conversations about health and well-being.

#makinghistory #Purpose
Adaeze Elechi
February 19
Love
Beauty
Love

4 Ways To Clear Bad Energy Out Of Your Relationship

A few tools for couples who feel like they're fighting ALL the time.

#marriage #dating
Monica Berg
May 25 2019
Integrative Health

The One Thing You Should Always Look For On A Hemp Oil Label

Hint: This is a big differentiator from CBD oil.

#stress #mbgsupplements
Jennifer Chesak
February 28
Integrative Health
Love

How To Keep Your Relationship Healthy When You Both Have Depression

It can be tempting to dive into a caretaker role for your partner—but that could backfire.

#dating #depression
Kim Wong-Shing
May 28 2019
Routines

This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible

But what makes it different from other types—and why is it so loved by beginners and advanced yogis alike?

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
February 20
Routines

This Posture-Correcting Exercise Will Also Strengthen Your Core

Way shorter than a workout (and more comfortable than a back brace).

#empowerment #stress #flexibility #pilates #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
April 4 2019