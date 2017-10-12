24478 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Plant-Based Diet? Here's How To Get Your Omegas

This whole-foods addition to your diet will supply you with all the omegas you need (3,6, and 9) in the ideal ratios—oh, and it's vegan.

#wellness #fat #plant-based #vegetarian #health
mindbodygreen
October 12 2017
Personal Growth

This Is How To Not Stress About Money So Damn Much

A personal finance expert and business analyst shares her top tips.

#stress #anxiety #Financial Wellness
Jill Schlesinger
March 16 2019

This Is The Most Common Cause Of Unhappiness In Relationships (According To A Couples Therapist)

If trying to change your partner isn't working, you have two choices for how to move forward. Here's what you need to know.

#love #relationships #personal growth #dating #self-care
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 7 2017
Love
Functional Food

Is Cold Water Wrecking Your Digestion & Gut Health?

We look at ayurveda and Western science.

#gut health #Ayurveda #digestion
Liz Moody
March 21 2019
Food Trends
Integrative Health

9 Signs You Have A Hormonal Imbalance + Easy Ways To Fix It

When the word "hormones" is uttered, visions of raging menopausal women come to mind for most. That's so sad. Hormonal changes affect everyone from...

#gut health #hormones
Cheryl Bigus
May 17 2013
Recipes
Spirituality

How To Lean On Spirituality When You're Trying To Get Pregnant

They all can help relieve the stress that can be associated with fertility.

#hormones #fertility #motherhood #parenting
Lily Silverton
November 13 2016
Beauty

DIY Natural Recipes For 3 All-Time-Fave Products

For a fun weekend activity, give one of these a go.

#makeup #skin care
Ina De Clercq
September 14 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Parenting

Why It's Totally OK To Not Want Kids—And To Not Be Sure About It

These three truths are paramount no matter what you decide.

#confidence #feminism #motherhood
Amanda Shayne
June 4 2017
Personal Growth

6 Questions To Help You Realize Your Goals This Year

The beginning of the year brings challenges because of all the expectations we put on ourselves.

#wellness #Life Coaching #goal setting
Yogi Cameron
January 13 2016
Spirituality
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

You’re Taking Turmeric. But Are You Taking Enough?

How much do you really know about turmeric? How much turmeric do you need to be taking to get it's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

#supplements #partner #turmeric
mindbodygreen
October 25 2018
Change-Makers
Parenting