24478 results for

Integrative Health

New Study Finds That Peeing At Night Could Indicate Other Health Issues

If you're constantly getting up to pee, it might be time to talk to your doctor.

#Heart #news #pain #inflammation #longevity
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 30 2019
Functional Food

The Ideal Diet For Every Type Of Health Woe

"The 'best' eating plans are those that don't include processed carbs or sugar."

#sugar
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
October 16 2017
Integrative Health

Why Is Death Left Out Of Wellness? Here's How To Have The End-Of-Life Convo

How to start the end-of-life conversation, including reflecting on what matters most, assigning a health care proxy, and documenting your wishes.

#empowerment #joy
Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D.
April 5 2019

Why This AcroYogi Makes It A Point To Get Upside Down & Sweat Every Single Day

"Even if something in your personal or work life doesn't go spectacularly, if you work out, you go to sleep with some sense of accomplishment."

#AcroYoga
Leigh Weingus
September 28 2016
Motivation

Yes, You Can Succeed As A Yoga Teacher. Here's How

In the decade that I've led yoga teacher training programs, I've found that students who have the greatest potential often display a distinct...

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #self-acceptance
Silvia Mordini
February 25 2015
Parenting

How To Do Great Things: A Self-Care Checklist

If you're a driven, passionate person who wants to do great things, you probably have a tendency to overload yourself with endless meetings,...

#work #personal growth #boundaries #home
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
March 2 2015
Personal Growth

These Cathartic Practices Will Banish Stress, Stat

Bottom line? You can’t change the world around you, but you can change how you react to it.

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #stress management
Jane Dunnewold
May 29 2017

The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss

A sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that one size does not fit all. That's why I recommend these effective nutrition rules, which can...

#nutrition #weight loss #healthy foods
Jamé Heskett, M.D.
March 11 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR 1 Hotels

The Simple Shift That Will Take Your Yoga Practice To The Next Level

Spring is the perfect time to carry your yoga practice out of your home studio and into nature.

#yoga
mindbodygreen
April 18 2017
Motivation

Having This Personality Trait Can Determine How Often You Exercise

Who knew the planner and the gym rat could have so much in common?

#news
Jamie Schneider
September 21 2019
Outdoors
Beauty

I Got An Eyelash Perm & Tint—Here's Why I Prefer It To Lash Extensions

Our editor can't stop trying these newfangled beauty treatments.

#hair #beauty #skin
Lindsay Kellner
December 17 2018

Yes, You Should Be Eating Greens For Breakfast!

Who says you can’t have salad for breakfast? While staying at a friend’s house recently, I woke up to a classic breakfast feast of pancakes, bagels,...

#salads #healthy recipes #smoothies #healthy foods #sugar
Tamara Jacobi
August 26 2013
Meditation

The Mindfulness Technique I Use During Radiation Treatments

Veering our minds from negativity, worry, and anxiety takes practice.

#cancer
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 21 2018
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

The Genius Natural Ways This Chef Cuts Down On Sugar

Sugar overload led to restless sleep, brutal afternoon exhaustion, and an overall sense of ickiness.

#partner #sugar-free
Laura Lea Bryant
June 4 2019
Mental Health
Spirituality

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This April (5 Retrogrades & All)

Hold tight to your crystals, because we're in for five planetary retrogrades this month.

#crystals #astrology #spirituality
Heather Askinosie
April 7 2017
Beauty