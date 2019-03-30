24478 results for
New Study Finds That Peeing At Night Could Indicate Other Health Issues
If you're constantly getting up to pee, it might be time to talk to your doctor.
The Ideal Diet For Every Type Of Health Woe
"The 'best' eating plans are those that don't include processed carbs or sugar."
Why Is Death Left Out Of Wellness? Here's How To Have The End-Of-Life Convo
How to start the end-of-life conversation, including reflecting on what matters most, assigning a health care proxy, and documenting your wishes.
Why This AcroYogi Makes It A Point To Get Upside Down & Sweat Every Single Day
"Even if something in your personal or work life doesn't go spectacularly, if you work out, you go to sleep with some sense of accomplishment."
Yes, You Can Succeed As A Yoga Teacher. Here's How
In the decade that I've led yoga teacher training programs, I've found that students who have the greatest potential often display a distinct...
Does Sleep Affect The Way You Parent? This New Study Says Yes
Sleep-deprived moms, this one's for you.
How To Do Great Things: A Self-Care Checklist
If you're a driven, passionate person who wants to do great things, you probably have a tendency to overload yourself with endless meetings,...
These Cathartic Practices Will Banish Stress, Stat
Bottom line? You can’t change the world around you, but you can change how you react to it.
The 4 Food Rules I Give My Patients For Healthy Weight Loss
A sustainable weight-loss plan has to acknowledge that one size does not fit all. That's why I recommend these effective nutrition rules, which can...
The Simple Shift That Will Take Your Yoga Practice To The Next Level
Spring is the perfect time to carry your yoga practice out of your home studio and into nature.
Having This Personality Trait Can Determine How Often You Exercise
Who knew the planner and the gym rat could have so much in common?
Sunscreen Ratings: Everything You Need To Know About SPF, UVA, UVB & More
Say hello to safer beach days.
I Got An Eyelash Perm & Tint—Here's Why I Prefer It To Lash Extensions
Our editor can't stop trying these newfangled beauty treatments.
Yes, You Should Be Eating Greens For Breakfast!
Who says you can’t have salad for breakfast? While staying at a friend’s house recently, I woke up to a classic breakfast feast of pancakes, bagels,...
The Mindfulness Technique I Use During Radiation Treatments
Veering our minds from negativity, worry, and anxiety takes practice.
This Sweet Scented Adaptogen Is Like A Dose Of Instant Calm
And it tastes delicious.
The Genius Natural Ways This Chef Cuts Down On Sugar
Sugar overload led to restless sleep, brutal afternoon exhaustion, and an overall sense of ickiness.
Brain Fog Isn't In Your Head: Here's What You Need To Know
Yes, you can get inflammation in your brain.
The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This April (5 Retrogrades & All)
Hold tight to your crystals, because we're in for five planetary retrogrades this month.
I Avoided Natural Deodorant — Until I Found One That Was Basically Perfume
You're going to love the way you smell.