Top 10 Ways To Be More Sensual Every Day

The more we feel with non-judgmental awareness, the more we're open to the experience of our innate sensual pleasures.

#sexuality #happiness #self-awareness #body image
Michelle Alva
August 21 2015
Motivation
Meditation

11 Easy Ways To Meditate (Even If It Seems Impossible)

Meditation is a much broader practice than most people think.

#breathing #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Kristen Hedges
October 16 2013
Personal Growth
Motivation

Here's What Michelle Obama's Workout Routine Looks Like Now

Because you know she's still all about that fit life.

#empowerment
Leigh Weingus
March 2 2017

The One Habit All Wildly Successful People Have In Common

"If vision is the head and mission is the heart, then values are the soul."

#productivity #abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Lindsay Weisenthal
August 10 2017
Functional Food
Home
Home

Bedroom Clutter Messes With Your Sleep (!) Here's What To Do About It

Is it time to add decluttering to your nighttime routine?

#minimalism
Tracy McCubbin
May 24 2019
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have A Thyroid Problem And 10 Solutions For It

The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the center of your neck, is the master gland of metabolism.

#thyroid
Amy Myers, M.D.
January 31 2013
Love

This Is How You Know You're In An Abusive Relationship

"Your partner might not fit the stereotype of an abuser any more than you fit the stereotype of an 'abused partner,' but that doesn't matter. It can...

#breakup #toxic relationships #dating
Jill Cory
October 23 2016
Travel

Packing For A Trip This Long Weekend? 5 Wellness Essentials, Editor-Approved

We asked the experts—aka mindbodygreen editors—what to bring on a long weekend.

#Transformative Travel #skin care #food sensitivity
Alexandra Engler
May 22 2019
Personal Growth

Why Mindfulness Is The Key To A Successful Job Search

To be mindful simply means to be present. To remain conscious in your actions. To give purpose to your intent.

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Emily Kapit, M.S.
May 2 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

Give Up These 10 Things To Get Happier In 2015

Ah, the New Year. Clichéd resolutions aside, seeing fresh numbers on the calendar does hit the reset button, offering a little push toward whatever...

#holidays #partner #happiness #fitness #sugar
mindbodygreen
January 21 2015
Beauty
Integrative Health
Love
Integrative Health