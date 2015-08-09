15431 results for

What Unveiling Your Spiritual Truth Actually Means + Why It's Necessary

When you were born, you were completely aware of the following Truths:

#personal growth #spirituality #self-acceptance
Christine Hassler
August 9 2015
Parenting

How To Raise A Resilient Child

As parents we may be a path toward self-awareness and understand that pain and suffering is part of life, but with our children we are quick to shield...

#self-awareness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
December 16 2014
Parenting

Give Yourself The Gift Of A Decluttered Home That Lasts

A story from a mom to other moms on the one thing that transformed her motherhood.

#Mother's Day #stress #minimalism #joy #motherhood
Caroline Muggia
May 9 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sun Basket

The Real Reason You Should Quit Sugar + How To Cut It Out Of Your Life For Good

You already know sugar is bad for you. But did you also know it's one of the most pro-inflammatory foods? Here's why you should cut it out of your...

#cravings #inflammation #health #sugar
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
May 2 2016
Sex

This Daily Habit Can Give You The Same Effects As Masturbation

Could meditation be a viable replacement for masturbation?

#stress #orgasm #tantra #libido
Light Watkins
September 24 2015
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Dealing With SIBO? Don't Make One Of These 5 Common Mistakes

Common mistakes when treating small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, including not following a SIBO diet and not retesting to make sure SIBO is gone.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
November 24 2018
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know (August 14, 2018)

You might want to step away from your computer screen.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
August 14 2018
Friendships

5 Phytonutrients You Should Be Eating For An Everyday Detox

The color of your food matters—here's how to use it to your advantage.

#garlic #recipes #beauty #food as medicine #healthy recipes
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
December 7 2016
Functional Food

11 RD-Approved Tricks To Get Rid Of Bloat

There are a few tips that help get rid of bloat once you have it—and prevent it from ever happening again.

#bloating #functional foods #mbgsupplements #digestion
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
May 28 2017
Integrative Health

How Tapping Can Help You Lose Weight (Video)

How losing weight can be tied to your stress and emotions.

#love #stress #gratitude #wellness #weight loss
Jessica Ortner
May 13 2014

5 Reasons To Do Downward Dog Every Day

I've been practicing yoga since the mid-80s, and the discovery of Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) was both a gift and a revelation to me....

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #yoga move
K. Mae Copham
July 25 2015
Integrative Health
Recipes

5 Easy Weekday Lunches That Don't Need To Be Refrigerated

Make it way easier to pack your own healthy meal!

#easy meals
Liz Moody
July 21 2019

How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds

In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...

#stress #visualization #relaxation #weight loss #weight loss success
Jon Gabriel
December 30 2014
Spirituality

7 Ways To Channel Your Inner Badass Under Tonight's Super-Charged Hunter's Moon

The year's only Aries full moon is an opportunity to acknowledge your inner badass.

#manifestation #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
October 5 2017
Functional Food
Beauty