15524 results for

Beauty

This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home

No cloth strips or applicators required for this home-friendly method.

#hair #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 25
Personal Growth
Love

How I Lost 10 Pounds By Redefining Date Night

It's a lot easier than you might think.

#relationships #fitness
Jamie Krauss Hess
November 19 2016
Functional Food

What Yoga Has In Common With Anti-Anxiety Meds

Just another reason to hit the mat in 2017.

#anxiety #yoga poses #yoga
Szymon Pelechowicz
December 31 2016

A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion

As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...

#stress #mindfulness #health #compassion #stress management
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
February 11 2016
Recipes

New To Bread Baking? Start With This Everyday Sourdough Recipe

If you're new to sourdough, this is the perfect recipe to start with.

#gluten #functional nutrition #easy meals
Emilie Raffa
April 18

How I Lost 100 Pounds, Solved My Sleep Issues & Saved My Life

As a kid, I was healthy and active. I played baseball, ran all around my Chicago neighborhood, and rode my bike regularly.

#sleep #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Michael Tamez
December 14 2015
Functional Food

Reishi Mushrooms: 6 Awesome Health Benefits Of This Superfood

It's time to start incorporating these into your life a whole lot more.

#Herbs #tea #superfoods
Sophie Jaffe
June 13 2018
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

5 Food & Beverage Trends You Need To Know About This Spring

From good old avocado to brand-new flower essences, we tapped some of our favorite wellness influencers for the food trends they are most excited for...

#avocado #Ayurveda #flowers #partner #happiness
mindbodygreen
April 14 2017
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Why Geodes Are The Next Wave Of High-Vibe Living

As natural elements go, geodes are a striking and potent way to incorporate nature into your home.

#crystals #nature #mind body connection
Emma Loewe
January 26 2017
Love
Integrative Health

How Your Hormones Really Affect Your Sex Drive + What To Do About It

I consider sex drive to be the canary in the coal mine of overall physical and mental health. But few understand that the root cause is hormonal—not...

#sexuality #hormones #sex #health #libido
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 12 2016

How To Read Your Tongue For 3 Key Signs Of Health

Checking up on your health doesn't have to be expensive and time-consuming. Of course, getting a full medical workup with lab tests and imaging is...

#healing #wellness #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Melanie St. Ours
March 16 2015
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About The Gene Mutation That Affects 40% Of The World

The latest estimate is that there are around 20,000 genes in the human genome.

#health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 22 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

One Year After Having A Baby: Expectations Vs. Reality

When I was pregnant, I had more than a few expectations that didn’t turn out the way I’d planned once Solomon was born.

#partner
Ashley Neese
January 13