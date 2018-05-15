24617 results for

Sex

Your Sex Life Is Missing These 4 Essential Oil Blends

There's always more to learn about the powers of essential oils.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
May 15 2018
Integrative Health

The Questions This Doctor Always Asks Her Patients About Their Poop

Plus, why regular bowel movements are so important for women.

#digestion #microbiome
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
December 7 2017
Sex

7 Things You Need To Know Today (October 18, 2018)

Canada legalizes cannabis, scientists develop a self-lubricating condom, and there may be a solution to hearing loss.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 18 2018
Beauty

Do Brow Growth Treatments Actually Work? We Looked Into It

Get the full, healthy brows of your dreams.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 12 2019
Climate Change

The Simple Questions You Need To Ask Every Time You Go Shopping

Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to the closet of your dreams—not just a closet that's full of stuff you don't want to wear.

#minimalism #environmentalism
Sara Weinreb
April 2 2017
Beauty

The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)

People tend to think of eye creams or serums as a monolith category. After all, they're only treating one small area, so how different can they be?...

#skin care #inflammation #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
April 28
Spirituality

Is Your Body Telling You What It Needs But You're Just Not Listening?

Your body often tells you what it needs. You're hungry because your body needs food, or in pain because you put your hand on a hot stove and your body...

#personal growth #weight loss #self-awareness #sugar #self-acceptance
Samantha Sutton, PhD
February 26 2014
Mental Health
Personal Growth
Functional Food

This Secret Ingredient Makes Your Food Anxiety-Relieving & More Delicious

Here's everything you need to know about harnessing its powers in your cooking.

#anxiety #dessert #inflammation #easy meals #snacks
Liz Moody
August 27 2019
Integrative Health
Mental Health

Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations

Whether it's watching a scary movie, driving late at night, or preparing for a big public speech, we all have situations that can make us anxious or...

#news #Loneliness #fear
Christina Coughlin
February 2
Parenting

How Gym Class Still Affects The Way You Exercise Today

Not saying it's ALL your gym teacher's fault, but...

#news #yoga
Kelly Gonsalves
August 24 2018
Love

5 Therapist-Approved New Year's Resolutions For Couples

Give your relationship a refresh this year.

#marriage #dating #holiday
Weena Cullins, LCMFT
December 31 2019
Personal Growth

11 New Year's Day Rituals To Help You Manifest Your Dreams

These powerful rituals will help you manifest having the abundance, love, and well-being you crave.

#love #career #manifestation #goal #happiness
Katie Campbell
January 1 2017
Beauty

14 Celebrities On Their Favorite Green Beauty Routines

While sitting in a makeup chair getting layers and layers of cosmetics heaped on their faces is part of the job for celebrities like Gisele, Gwyneth...

#celebrity #toxic #beauty #gwyneth paltrow #skin
Allie White
January 29 2016
Women's Health

4 Signs You May Have Uterine Fibroids: A Gynecologist Explains

About one in two women will experience fibroids at one point in her life.

#empowerment #hormones
Charles Ascher-Walsh, M.D. OB-GYN
June 17 2017
Spirituality