Have High Blood Pressure? You May Want To Cut Back On Mouthwash

It may be time to think twice before taking a swig.

#news
Jamie Schneider
September 3 2019

Feng Shui Of The Soul: The Mind-Body Practice That Can Heal You From Past Trauma

“No rules, just write. Don’t worry about spelling, punctuation, grammar or even finishing sentences. Just let the words flow and don’t stop writing...

#happiness #journaling #personal growth
Laura Di Franco, MPT
June 29 2017

The Only Guide You Need To Create An Epic Winter Wellness Routine

Because we all need some extra self-care during the winter months.

#wellness #health #self-care
Chelsea Gross
February 1 2017
Are Your Estrogen Levels Off? Here's How To Tell + Exactly What To Do About It

Take charge of your hormones and live your best life.

#hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
October 28 2017
Keep Your Estrogen Levels Balanced With These 3 Tips

Don't let estrogen imbalance stop you from living a healthy, happy life.

#hormones #weight loss #yoga #breast cancer
Pratik Dholakiya
September 8 2016
How To Use Nature To Regain Your Health

Use nature to treat health problems naturally.

#immunity
Eva Selhub, M.D.
August 21 2017
6 Tips For Clear, Smooth, Glowing Skin: A Holistic Nutritionist Explains

From what to eat to the best DIY face mask.

#skin care
Britt Martin
November 13 2017
The Biggest Meditation Practice You've Never Heard Of—And 5 Steps To Try It Today

Heartfulness Meditation is the most practiced form of meditation you've probably never heard of. Here's how to try it today.

#meditation #mindfulness #wellness #meditation tricks
mindbodygreen
May 17 2016

Is Your Insomnia In Your Head Or Your DNA?

New research reveals the root cause of your sleep troubles.

#news #sleep #health #insomnia
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
June 14 2017
It's The Last Full Week Of The Year & 3 Astro Surprises Are Coming In Hot

It's never too late to set plans into motion.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 22 2019

15 Tricks To Be Smart About The Carbs You Eat

Carbs have gotten a bad rep recently. And that's too bad, because nutrient-rich carbs such as whole grains, fruit, starchy vegetables, and even the...

#food as medicine #food
Cara-Lisa Sham
August 31 2015