Personal Growth

Why You Need To Switch From Body Lotion To Body Oil Right Now

A change in season is the perfect time to make the switch from body lotion to quick-absorbing and highly moisturizing skin oils.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
September 5 2016
Outdoors
Mental Health
Personal Growth
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Love

The 4 Next Steps When You Think You're Being Ghosted

Here's exactly what to do to figure out what's going on and ditch the anxiety.

#dating
Kelly Gonsalves
October 7 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food

This Diet Will Balance Blood Sugar & Promote A Healthy Weight, Study Says

Going vegan may be the key to staying full and keeping your weight in check.

#news #gut health #Blood Sugar #hormones #functional nutrition
Elizabeth Gerson
January 31 2019
Healthy Weight

Carb Cycling: A Complete Guide

A complete guide to carb cycling for beginners.

#fats
Alexa Tucker
November 9 2018

Easy Ayurvedic Rituals To Do Every Single Day

Even if you don't know much about Ayurveda—and have no idea what your constitution is—there are simple ways you can bring Ayurvedic lifestyle...

#holistic healing #Ayurveda #health #detox
Nudrat Bisciello, ACNP-BC, N.P., PMH
April 6 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Crown Publishing Group

5 Books To Start 2017 On Exactly The Right Note

These books are crammed full of just the kind of mind-opening, restorative ideas you need to inspire your best year ever.

#minimalism #books #happiness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
January 2 2017
Healthy Weight

If You're Looking For A Reset, Consider J.Lo's No-Carb, No-Sugar Diet

The celebrity's Instagram posts launched a trendy diet challenge in 2019.

#ketogenic
Eliza Sullivan
January 1
Love

The Biggest Lie We Keep Telling About What Makes You Ready For A Relationship

We need to stop with the whole "love yourself first" myth.

#single life #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 26 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Vitality

4 Simple Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Routine Right Now

These Are The 4 Easy Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Daily Routine

#partner #smoothies #superfoods
mindbodygreen
September 14 2018