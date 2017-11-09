15809 results for

Beauty
Why Are My Nails Peeling? Here Are The Common Causes + 4 Easy Solutions

Here are the most common causes of peeling nails and the four ways to fix 'em.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
June 30
Functional Food

7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

#hormones
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019
Functional Food
Home
Meditation
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Here's Exactly How Much *More* Water You Should Be Drinking In The Summer

How much more water to drink in the summer to avoid dehydration and replenish electrolytes—according to the world's top functional medicine doctors.

#supplements
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 11 2019
Beauty
Recovery

7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day

Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.

#swimming #flexibility #pilates #yoga #energy
Harriet Griffey
February 20 2018
Personal Growth

26 Tweaks To Help You Lose Weight & Feel Great

Little adjustments create healthier habits that help you feel better, look better, lose weight, and can become spontaneous over a period of time. Bump...

#happiness #protein #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Laura McDonald
February 6 2014
Women's Health

Some Think Intermittent Fasting Is Bad For Women. Here's Why

What the research says about fasting and female hormone health.

#intermittent fasting #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
February 6 2019
Recovery

Got Insomnia? These 4 Simple Stretches Will Help

Because you deserve a good night's sleep.

#sleep #yoga
Gregory Brown
January 27 2017
Integrative Health

How These Diabetes Experts Stabilized Their Blood Sugar With Food Alone

In the case of Cyrus Khambatta, Ph.D., and Robby Barbaro, MPH, food truly is medicine.

#Blood Sugar #mbgpodcast #functional nutrition
Jason Wachob
February 4
Parenting
Spirituality
Routines

If You Want To Be A Better Morning Person, Try This Yoga Sequence

Start your day off by standing strong in this sequence.

#yoga
Tatiana Sokolova
March 13 2018