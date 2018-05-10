24113 results for

Beauty
Personal Growth
Love

The 5 Romantic Archetypes: Which One Are You + What Does It Mean For Your Relationships?

Every woman fits into one of five romantic archetypes: the Venus, the Amazon, the Madonna, the Gypsy, and the Cool Girl. Find out how your archetype...

#love #relationships #marriage #self-awareness
Psalm Isadora
June 27 2016
Motivation

Yoga For People Who Don’t Do Yoga

This 10-step guide is for one of two people — those who want to do yoga but haven’t started yet, and those who really can’t stomach the idea of...

#yogis #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #mindfulness meditation
Daniel Scott
August 18 2014
Recovery

Why Your Knees Hurt During A Workout + What To Do About It

Knee pain is one of the most common complaints I hear that keeps people from their workouts.

#healing #pain #fitness #wellness
Beth Drayer
April 25 2015

20 Things To Let Go Of Before The New Year

How much stress are you carrying around? Do you feel burdened by life's circumstances and emotional issues? Becoming more grounded and happy starts...

#stress #happiness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
December 19 2014
Integrative Health

Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Become A Hypnotherapist

Forget what you've seen in the stage shows or the Hollywood movies and think about it this way: Hypnosis is simply meditation with a goal.

#holistic healing #mind body connection #personal growth
Grace Smith
January 21 2017
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: What Pain Can You Uncover (And Start To Move Past) This Week?

On Wednesday, Chiron turns retrograde and forces us to reckon with our wounds.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
July 2 2018
Spirituality
Recipes
Wellness Trends
Sex

What I Wish More Women Understood About The Clitoris

Mother Nature has been most generous in bestowing females with the clitoris.

#relationships #sexuality #sex #feminism
Mary Anne Cohen, LCSW, BCD
August 26 2015
Love

You Might Be Able To Unlearn Narcissism. Here's How

"As a reformed narcissist, I grew up thinking that what I had to offer wasn't good enough. So when I was called handsome or intelligent, I clung to...

#relationships #writing #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
March 9 2017

The Alkaline Diet: Myth Or Must?

According to the theory behind an alkaline-based diet, consuming too much acidic food will cause an increase in the acidity (and decrease in pH) of...

#nutrition #food as medicine #alkaline #wellness #digestion
Kailani King
May 15 2015
Integrative Health

A 30-Day Reset To Reduce Inflammation & Balance Your Hormones

When it comes to autoimmune disease, the wrong foods can hurt or even kill you — and the right foods can heal you.

#inflammation #cleanse
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
March 13 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

Why You Should Switch Up Your Workout Routine (From Someone Who Resisted It)

Adding in a few new workout classes outside of your comfort zone can help challenge your body and hone your range of motion.

#balance #happiness #fitness #wellness #athleisure
Alicia Archer
June 14 2017
Travel
Personal Growth

How Yoga Could Help Ease Chronic Pain & Fibromyalgia

Do you know anyone with fibromyalgia? Or maybe just someone who feels tired a lot, has chronic pain, sleep problems, or gets sick pretty frequently?...

#healing #pain #yoga poses #breathing #wellness
Michael Taylor
April 9 2014