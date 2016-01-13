3410 results for

6 Struggles I Had To Give Up To Be Happy

Every time I think about my childhood, I get angry. A time that should have been filled with happy moments spent learning and growing was ruined by...

Kimanzi Constable
January 13 2016
Think Supplements Are BS? This Might Change Your Mind

These supplements really work—according to science.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 12 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR New Chapter

Prebiotics, Postbiotics, Probiotics … What's The Difference & Do I Need All 3?

As science dives deeper into this strange and wonderful bacterial world within the human body, we're finding that the role it plays in our mental,...

Krista Soriano
March 28 2019
10 Raw Food Staples To Keep You Healthy On A Budget

Just stick to fresh produce and simple recipes.

Osha Key
June 17 2013
An MD On How Much Sugar, Caffeine & Alcohol You Can Get Away With

You don't have to give up all of your vices to live a healthier life.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
September 27 2018
A Yin Yoga Sequence To Boost Your Metabolism & Restore Qi Flow

Your body has a natural ability to eliminate unwanted toxins and waste products.

Leslie Saglio
April 5 2015
How To Read Your Birth Chart Like An Astrologer

The AstroTwins spill a few of their secrets.

The AstroTwins
January 31 2019
Is Stress The Worst Thing For Your Blood Sugar?

How stress and anxiety affect your blood sugar, including raising blood glucose and insulin levels.

Amy Shah, M.D.
March 24 2019
A 5-Minute Routine To Strengthen Your Butt & Thighs

This workout will literally get your butt in gear.

Donovan Green
May 4 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

Stuck In A Workout Rut? Take Our 10-Day Fitness Challenge

Get ready to change your life in only 10 days.

mindbodygreen
September 24 2018
How To Balance Your Hormones With Simple Lifestyle Changes

Here's the go-to guide you've been waiting for.

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 23 2018
A Doctor On Why We Should Be Asking Questions About The Pill

Because you should know exactly what you're putting in your body.

Felice Gersh, M.D.
September 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Thorne

How To Really Reap All The Benefits Of Curcumin? Here's Everything We Know

Curious About Curcumin? How To Get The Biggest Body Benefits From Turmeric's Super Ingredient

mindbodygreen
March 19 2019

5 Reasons To Foam Roll Every Day

What I'm about to tell you isn't ground-breaking, but it's important, so listen up: start foam rolling!

Nora Tobin
April 29 2015