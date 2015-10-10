5290 results for

I Was Healthy & Fit. Here's Why My Pregnancy Was Traumatic

In our new Realtalk series, we're sharing personal stories about fertility and family planning. We hope they offer support and inspire honest...

#realtalk: infertility
Jennie Whittaker
October 10 2015
Integrative Health

This Common Medication May Increase Risk Of Diabetes, New Study Finds

What do you do when the treatment for one disease could lead to another disease?

#news #Blood Sugar #inflammation
Christina Coughlin
November 12 2019
Parenting

Mother's Day Making You Blue? Here's A Therapist's Advice On Self-Care

Here's to making this Mother's Day just a little bit easier.

#motherhood
Alison Stone, LCSW
May 13 2018
9 Ways To Get A Healthy Gut This Summer

This could be the missing link in shedding your bloat.

#gut health #digestion #probiotics
mindbodygreen
June 29 2017
Sex

The Sexual Health Benefits Of A Jade Egg + How To Actually Use One

Should you add a jade egg to your self-care practice?

#sexuality #sex #health
Devi Ward
February 13 2017
Spirituality

The One Practice You Need To Be Truly Happy

Living in the 21st century means our attention often becomes derailed by email, iPhones, text messages, bad news on television, and the stresses of...

#happiness #joy #mindfulness #inspiration
Mark Hyman, M.D.
March 19 2015
Integrative Health

9 Ways To Overcome Emotional Eating

Emotional eating happens more often than you think. Here are nine ways to stop it in its track.

#mind body connection #body image #food
Dr. Susan Albers
October 10 2016

6 Things Your Sleep Patterns Can Tell You About Your Health

The health consequences of sleep deprivation are terrifying.

#sleep #anxiety #healing #wellness #sleeping
Eva Selhub, M.D.
December 1 2016
Climate Change

I Lost My Home In A Forest Fire: This Is What Climate Change Taught Me

I just lost my home; I don't want us to lose ours.

#politics #environmentalism
Julia Jackson
December 30 2019
Outdoors

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 8, 2018)

Getting outside can save you hundreds of dollars down the road. Here's how.

#news #news roundup #vegan
Liz Moody
May 8 2018
Healthy Weight

Is Coconut Oil Bad For Your Metabolism?

What you need to know about coconut oil and fat burning.

#news #fats #metabolism #coconut oil
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 5 2018
Routines

Body-Weight Moves For Beginners (Infographic)

Despite what a lot of people think, hitting the weight machines at the gym or continuously lifting dumbbells isn't the only way to strengthen and tone...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
mindbodygreen
January 28 2015
Healthy Weight
Food Trends
Climate Change

These 5 Olympians Are Begging Congress To Do Something About Global Warming

Their sport may soon be obsolete, and they're fighting back.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 3 2018
Healthy Weight
Wellness Trends
Motivation
Beauty

6 Tips To Naturally Reduce Cellulite

You can't get rid of this common condition, but you can reduce it naturally.

#beauty #skin care #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
July 17 2012