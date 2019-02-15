5245 results for

Routines

This Is How You Could Be "Younger" Than Your Actual Age, New Study Says

We now have a better indicator of longevity than your chronological age, thanks to new research.

#news #running #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
February 15 2019
Personal Growth

A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences

People fight to have relevance, to find meaning—right up until their very last breath.

#anxiety #healthy aging #fear
Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
February 11
Wellness Trends

This Is How Actor Kumail Nanjiani Totally Changed His Physique

The comedian shared a photo on Instagram after undergoing a transformation for his new role.

#news #running #celebrity #flexibility #hiit
Eliza Sullivan
December 17 2019
Parenting

I Had A Stillbirth At 38. Here's How I've Made Peace With Never Having Living Children

In everything I’ve read on infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death, no matter how emotional or eloquently they were written, they’ve...

#realtalk: infertility
Heather Thompson
October 27 2015
Love

Why More People Are Saying Partner Instead Of Boyfriend Or Girlfriend

Some words carry with them histories of meaning that are hard to shake.

#empowerment #marriage #feminism #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
January 11 2019

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Someone Else's Caregiver

"Be honest and forgiving with yourself when tough decisions must be made."

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-care
Iris Waichler, MSW, LCSW
August 16 2016
Mental Health
Personal Growth

9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 3)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Emma Watson's new literacy campaign, Eva Amurri's home birth, and whether or not energy drinks...

#news roundup
Allison Daniels
November 3 2016
Mental Health
Women's Health

7 Mindset Shifts That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

At 23 years old, I was overweight and didn't like the person I had become. I had hit a low in my life and had a difficult time moving past it. I had a...

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #body image
Osha Key
September 27 2015
Routines

An Intro To The 5 Tibetan Rites & How They Can Boost Heart Health

This high-impact sequence is basically the "HIIT" of yoga, according to this M.D.

#flexibility #yoga #chakras
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 2 2015
Routines

Turns Out We Need Way Less Time In The Gym To Get Major Benefits, Study Says

Why 15 Minutes At The Gym Is All You Need To Boost Your Health

#news #Blood Sugar #hiit
Elizabeth Gerson
January 30 2019
Integrative Health

Why It Might Be Time To Give Up Juices & Smoothies

Over the past 25 years we have seen a massive upswing in the marketing and growth behind juices and smoothies. As of 2012, Barron's reported that...

#smoothie #nutrition #smoothies #juicing #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
February 17 2015
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

It's Betty White's 98th Birthday: Here Are 3 Secrets To Her Longevity

She's an incredible example of the value of passion and purpose for a healthy life.

#news #celebrity #healthy aging
Eliza Sullivan
January 17
Mental Health