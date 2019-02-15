5245 results for
This Is How You Could Be "Younger" Than Your Actual Age, New Study Says
We now have a better indicator of longevity than your chronological age, thanks to new research.
A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences
People fight to have relevance, to find meaning—right up until their very last breath.
This Is How Actor Kumail Nanjiani Totally Changed His Physique
The comedian shared a photo on Instagram after undergoing a transformation for his new role.
The 10x7 Program: Become Your Healthiest, Most Nourished & Fittest Self In 70 Minutes A Week
10 minutes a day? We're in.
I Had A Stillbirth At 38. Here's How I've Made Peace With Never Having Living Children
In everything I’ve read on infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death, no matter how emotional or eloquently they were written, they’ve...
Why More People Are Saying Partner Instead Of Boyfriend Or Girlfriend
Some words carry with them histories of meaning that are hard to shake.
How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Someone Else's Caregiver
"Be honest and forgiving with yourself when tough decisions must be made."
Your Gut Has More Sway On Your Mental Health Than You Think, Study Says
Your gut may be making you depressed, study says.
9 Things Dogs Teach Us About Life & Love
Man's best friend.
9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 3)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Emma Watson's new literacy campaign, Eva Amurri's home birth, and whether or not energy drinks...
A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate
Which is it?
You Are Five Times More Likely To Get PCOS If Your Mother Had It
Like mother, like daughter.
7 Mindset Shifts That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds
At 23 years old, I was overweight and didn't like the person I had become. I had hit a low in my life and had a difficult time moving past it. I had a...
An Intro To The 5 Tibetan Rites & How They Can Boost Heart Health
This high-impact sequence is basically the "HIIT" of yoga, according to this M.D.
Turns Out We Need Way Less Time In The Gym To Get Major Benefits, Study Says
Why 15 Minutes At The Gym Is All You Need To Boost Your Health
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 1, 2018)
Calling all glasses wearers!
Why It Might Be Time To Give Up Juices & Smoothies
Over the past 25 years we have seen a massive upswing in the marketing and growth behind juices and smoothies. As of 2012, Barron's reported that...
7 Hacks For Reducing Inflammation: A Doctor Explains
The best supplements and more.
It's Betty White's 98th Birthday: Here Are 3 Secrets To Her Longevity
She's an incredible example of the value of passion and purpose for a healthy life.
Struggling With Depression? Here's How Journaling Can Help
The right tactics go a long way.