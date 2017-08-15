3410 results for

Personal Growth
Personal Growth

How Choosing Authenticity Changed My Life

This public proclamation of my flaws proved to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Rather than being destroyed by shame, I found myself...

#empowerment
MeiMei Fox
April 6 2018

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 15)

All the wellness news you need to know, including the Pride flag's new look, what sweating really says about your workout, and the best states for...

#fitness #news roundup #healthy foods #parenting
Allison Daniels
June 15 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR DERMA E

How To Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Routine This Winter

5 ways to get more of this hydration helper in your skincare regimen and diet.

#partner
Jennifer Tzeses
February 4

62 Foods For Digestive Health

Micronutrients are the vitamins and minerals that our bodies need to function. We can't make them naturally, so we have to get them through food or...

#minerals #food as medicine #food
Mira Calton
August 19 2015
Beauty

Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know

Here, we break down the binary (with the help of our favorite experts, of course).

#makeup #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
January 29
Beauty

Flakes Aren't Cute: 4 Signs Of Scalp Inflammation & How To Treat It

Don't brush off those symptoms as "normal" dryness.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
December 14 2019
Parenting
Recovery
Mental Health
Social Good

4 Steps To Forgiving Those Who've Hurt You (Even When It Seems Impossible)

"Forgiveness means that you are willing to cancel the debt you feel someone owes to you, to surrender the hurt that you feel, and make peace with...

#love #relationships #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
July 27 2017

3 Foods You Should Be Eating For A Bloat-Free Belly

There are many reasons we gain weight, one of which is inflammation. Though it's a natural, healthy response our bodies use for protection (think...

#food as medicine #how to lose weight #inflammation #wellness #weight loss
Becky Litwicki
May 20 2015
Integrative Health

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History

When it comes to labs and blood work, it’s difficult to know exactly what to ask for.

#Blood Sugar #autoimmune #hormones
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 29 2019
Healthy Weight

10 Things I Did To Lose More Than 150 Pounds

No matter how old you are or what your ability is, you have the power to turn your life around just like I did.

#how to lose weight #weight loss success
Farheen Khan
August 1 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Purely Elizabeth
Integrative Health

10 Exercises To Prevent Running Injuries

Do you love to run, but experience nagging soreness and muscle strains afterwards? I ran, jogged and sprinted through pain and discomfort for years...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Rachel Trotta
July 30 2015