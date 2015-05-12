5185 results for
15 Easy Things You Can Do To Fight Inflammation & Boost Your Metabolism
Some tips to beat inflammation and boost your metabolism, excerpted from Dr. Lori Shemek's new book
Why This Cardiologist Recommends Probiotics For Heart Health
In the last few years I've recommended foods and supplements containing probiotics to my heart patients.
10 Cool Facts You Didn't Know About Pomegranates
Not only are pomegranates tasty, but they're also full of natural health benefits.
What My Friend's Death Taught Me About Grief
On September 4, 2012 my beautiful friend Emma died tragically from a deep vein thrombosis. She was 35, and seven weeks pregnant.
7 Signs Your Eating Habits Are Too Restrictive
Let's face it: Most approaches to dieting are problematic.
I Lost 150 Pounds (And Kept It Off). Here's What I Eat In A Day
There's no deprivation here.
Should Yogis Be Lifting Weights? 2 Instructors Weigh In
Because you know you're wondering.
Tired & Moody All The Time? You Might Have This Surprising Condition
This dangerous condition can do way more than just mess with your energy levels.
Butter Really Is A Health Food: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains
We dive into the science.
7 Immediate Benefits Of A Good Night's Sleep
Work hard, play hard. Right? That seems to be the motto these days — but it’s one you may want to rethink. Somewhere in between the working and the...
8 Tips To Make Grain Withdrawal Easier On Your Mind & Body
It's difficult to cut cold turkey
Why Clearing Household Clutter Is A Chance For Emotional Growth
Whenever I encounter a home or a whole life that is entrenched in clutter, I feel very excited.
Intermittent Fasting Can Be Dangerous For Some People. Here's Exactly What You Need To Know
Some people who should never try intermittent fasting; here's how to know if you're one of them.
CoverGirl's New Foundation Campaign Celebrates A Model With Vitiligo
This is what easy, breezy, and beautiful looks like in 2018.
I Was So "Healthy" It Hurt My Fertility: My Journey With Hypothalamic Amenorrhea
My life was crazy and I felt like I couldn’t control anything else — so I worked out.
What Role Does Spirituality Play In Physical Healing? Doctors Weigh In
The take-away? Meditation really is a miracle drug.
Learn What Foods Your Body Loves (And Which Ones It Doesn't) With This At-Home Test
With this simple personalized nutrition test, you'll find out what's best for your gut, what foods make your body happy, and what nutrients you...
The Weird Benefit Of Mouth Taping That You Should Know About
How mouth taping at night can increase nitric oxide production and improve overall health.
A 21-Day Detox To Balance Your Hormones & Help You Feel Vibrant
Sometimes it takes more than mere cleaning up of your diet to balance your hormones.