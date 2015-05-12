5185 results for

Healthy Weight

15 Easy Things You Can Do To Fight Inflammation & Boost Your Metabolism

Some tips to beat inflammation and boost your metabolism, excerpted from Dr. Lori Shemek's new book

Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
May 12 2015
Functional Food

Why This Cardiologist Recommends Probiotics For Heart Health

In the last few years I've recommended foods and supplements containing probiotics to my heart patients.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 24 2014
Functional Food

10 Cool Facts You Didn't Know About Pomegranates

Not only are pomegranates tasty, but they're also full of natural health benefits.

Jonathan Galland
November 28 2015

What My Friend's Death Taught Me About Grief

On September 4, 2012 my beautiful friend Emma died tragically from a deep vein thrombosis. She was 35, and seven weeks pregnant.

Joanne Fedler
July 16 2014
Personal Growth

7 Signs Your Eating Habits Are Too Restrictive

Let's face it: Most approaches to dieting are problematic.

Jean Kristeller
January 11 2016
Healthy Weight

Tired & Moody All The Time? You Might Have This Surprising Condition

This dangerous condition can do way more than just mess with your energy levels.

Kayleigh Roberts
January 17 2019
Functional Food
7 Immediate Benefits Of A Good Night's Sleep

Work hard, play hard. Right? That seems to be the motto these days — but it’s one you may want to rethink. Somewhere in between the working and the...

mindbodygreen
October 14 2015
Functional Food

Why Clearing Household Clutter Is A Chance For Emotional Growth

Whenever I encounter a home or a whole life that is entrenched in clutter, I feel very excited.

Dana Claudat
December 8 2014
Wellness Trends

Intermittent Fasting Can Be Dangerous For Some People. Here's Exactly What You Need To Know

Some people who should never try intermittent fasting; here's how to know if you're one of them.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 27 2017
Beauty

CoverGirl's New Foundation Campaign Celebrates A Model With Vitiligo

This is what easy, breezy, and beautiful looks like in 2018.

Lindsay Kellner
February 22 2018
Healthy Weight

I Was So "Healthy" It Hurt My Fertility: My Journey With Hypothalamic Amenorrhea

My life was crazy and I felt like I couldn’t control anything else — so I worked out.

Anna Phelan
September 19 2015
Learn What Foods Your Body Loves (And Which Ones It Doesn't) With This At-Home Test

With this simple personalized nutrition test, you'll find out what's best for your gut, what foods make your body happy, and what nutrients you...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 21 2017
Integrative Health

The Weird Benefit Of Mouth Taping That You Should Know About

How mouth taping at night can increase nitric oxide production and improve overall health.

Mark Burhenne, DDS
March 6 2019
Functional Food

A 21-Day Detox To Balance Your Hormones & Help You Feel Vibrant

Sometimes it takes more than mere cleaning up of your diet to balance your hormones.

Robyn Srigley
October 5 2015