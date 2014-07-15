3277 results for
5 Foods To Help Wean Yourself Off Sugar
My patient Lynette was almost in tears. “Every diet I’ve ever been on has failed!” she told me in frustration. “And it’s always for the same reason —...
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 1, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest research on how to maintain a healthy weight (hint: it involves lots of exercise,...
These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Animal Protein
We break down three big misconceptions about animal protein.
This Might Be The Biggest Myth About Boosting Your Metabolism
In fact, it may be causing you to GAIN weight. Here's why.
It Only Takes Two Steps To Make These Raw Chocolate Brownies
It's only two steps.
29 Must-Read Books By Black Authors On Identity, Justice & Love
Stories about life through black writers' eyes.
Kale & Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato Salad With Walnut Vinaigrette
When you're looking for a filling salad that burst with flavor, this Kale and Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato salad from my new weight loss cookbook, The...
The Simple, Weight-Free Way To Build Strong Arms (And Empower Yourself)
No weights required.
The Keto Diet Is Super Popular — But Is It Actually Safe?
A functional doctor looks into the science.
5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability
Finding balance can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be.
I Didn’t Lose 200 Pounds. I Lost 1 Pound 200 Times
Have you ever looked at a to-do list so staggering you didn't even know where to start? At 440 pounds, that's what it was like to stare down at the...
How To Use Nutrition To Speed Your Concussion Recovery
Concussions can hurt, but these tips will get you back on your feet.
9 Practical Ways To Lose Weight This Summer
We’ve all heard the advice: if we want to lose weight, we need to eat less and move more.
Boost Your Memory Naturally With These Neurologist-Approved Tips
You’ll feel your brain smiling in no time!
Want A Detox That Will Help Heal Your Gut & Make You Feel WAY Better? We've Got Your Back
Introducing mindbodygreen's New Year's reset.
Want To Be A Morning Workout Person? Here's Exactly What To Do
Thirty minutes in the morning can change your whole day!
What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Clear, Glowing Skin: A Hormone Expert Shares
In functional medicine, we apply the “food first” philosophy—that means changing what you’re eating before jumping to a pill, even a supplement.
7 Derm-Approved Tips To Even Your Skin Tone (You'll Seriously Glow!)
Experts share their best skin-evening tips and tricks.
Don't Want To Give Up Gluten For Good? Here's How To Get Your Body Back On Track
Show your liver some love and you're on the right track.
Winter Is Here & It's Time To Steal This Functional Doc's Recipe For Natural Cough Drops
It's only three ingredients, and one of them is water.