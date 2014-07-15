3277 results for

5 Foods To Help Wean Yourself Off Sugar

My patient Lynette was almost in tears. “Every diet I’ve ever been on has failed!” she told me in frustration. “And it’s always for the same reason —...

#nutrition #microbiome #sugar #food #probiotics
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
July 15 2014
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 1, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest research on how to maintain a healthy weight (hint: it involves lots of exercise,...

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
November 1 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Animal Protein

We break down three big misconceptions about animal protein.

#partner #meat
Liz Harroun
January 22 2019
Functional Food

This Might Be The Biggest Myth About Boosting Your Metabolism

In fact, it may be causing you to GAIN weight. Here's why.

#news #metabolism #snacks
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 6 2018
Recipes
Personal Growth

Kale & Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato Salad With Walnut Vinaigrette

When you're looking for a filling salad that burst with flavor, this Kale and Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato salad from my new weight loss cookbook, The...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Dawna Stone
January 13 2015
Routines
Food Trends
Routines

5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability

Finding balance can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be.

#flexibility #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
October 8 2019

I Didn’t Lose 200 Pounds. I Lost 1 Pound 200 Times

Have you ever looked at a to-do list so staggering you didn't even know where to start? At 440 pounds, that's what it was like to stare down at the...

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #weight loss #weight loss success
Tim Bauer
October 18 2014
Recovery

How To Use Nutrition To Speed Your Concussion Recovery

Concussions can hurt, but these tips will get you back on your feet.

#nutrition #food as medicine #health
Robert Silverman, D.C., M.S., CCN
November 19 2016
Healthy Weight

9 Practical Ways To Lose Weight This Summer

We’ve all heard the advice: if we want to lose weight, we need to eat less and move more.

#alcohol #coffee #weight loss #weight loss success #food
Mimi Spencer
June 26 2014
Mental Health
Functional Food
Motivation

Want To Be A Morning Workout Person? Here's Exactly What To Do

Thirty minutes in the morning can change your whole day!

#affirmations
Allison Tibbs
February 11 2017
Functional Food

What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Clear, Glowing Skin: A Hormone Expert Shares

In functional medicine, we apply the “food first” philosophy—that means changing what you’re eating before jumping to a pill, even a supplement.

#nutrition #hormones #skin #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 10 2016
Beauty
Functional Food