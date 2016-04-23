5178 results for

Recovery

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

#yogis #wellness #yoga
Amy Lynch
March 28 2012
Personal Growth

I'm Not An Alcoholic, But Here's How I Knew I Needed To Stop Drinking

No, I'm not a recovering alcoholic. No, I haven’t adopted any radical diets that dictate abstinence, or discovered religion. It’s simply that I...

#alcohol #happiness #addiction #health
Annie Grace
April 21 2016

A Scientifically Proven Strategy To Break Bad Habits

It's incredibly difficult to get people to break bad habits, even if they're deadly. I'm reminded of this when one of my favorite patients, who has...

#happiness #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 18 2014

5 Radical Ways To Become A Happier Person

When you’re happy, you feel confident, purposeful and in harmony with your true self. People who are genuinely happy are healthier, kinder and have...

#love #relationships #happiness #change #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
September 17 2014

Do You Sit All Day? Try This Strategy To Improve Your Posture

Modern society has us bent out of shape, making us hunch over laptops, tablets and smartphones for the majority of our days. As the workplace...

#balance #fitness #posture #technology
Rupal M. Patel
September 16 2014
Healthy Weight
Beauty
Integrative Health

The 5 Principles of Functional Medicine

So What Exactly Is Functional Medicine & How Can It Help Chronic Disease?

#gut health #digestion
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 5 2012

Why I Love When My Patients Meditate: An MD Explains

Ten years ago, I gave my husband an unusual birthday gift. I signed us up for a weekend meditation course. It was as much a gift for me as it was for...

#healing #meditation #mind body connection #personal growth
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
May 2 2013

The Easiest 5 Steps To Relax Before Bed

Most of us have found at one point or another that sleeping isn't always easy. You might overthink your sleeping position, what happened that day, or...

#anxiety #stress #breathing #relaxation #sleeping
Stephen Guise
September 12 2014

How I Finally Made Peace With My Body

I spent nearly two decades at war with my body. I would wake up to an image in the mirror and I would fight what I saw. I would wish for differently...

#acceptance #confidence #yoga #body image #self-acceptance
Hali Tsotetsi
November 1 2013

3 Reasons Introverts Make The Best Workout Buddies

Workout buddies help keep you motivated, accountable, and and give you someone to swap exercises and fitness tips with. So today, after a less than...

#relationships #fitness #wellness #communication #tips
Phoenyx Austin, M.D.
September 11 2014
Functional Food

6 Nutrients To Help Manage Stress + A Lemon Tartlet That Puts Them To Use

Stress management isn’t something you just take care of on the weekends—it's a daily practice.

#stress #food as medicine #stress management #food
Jason Wrobel
April 11 2016
Integrative Health
Routines

A 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Want a killer workout but don’t have any equipment? Look no further.

#abs #fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
September 9 2014
Routines

Yoga Poses for Beginners: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

Learn the most popular yoga poses and sequences to get you through a class in any yoga style.

#stress
Michael Taylor
May 3 2010

Happy Earth Day! Why The 'Green' In mindbodygreen Is So Important

So just why did we call this website, mindbodygreen, which wasn't part of the lexicon a couple of years ago? (And why is mindbodygreen one word and...

#founder's letter #wellth #happiness #nature #mind body connection
Jason Wachob
April 22 2013
Personal Growth