6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)
A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.
I'm Not An Alcoholic, But Here's How I Knew I Needed To Stop Drinking
No, I'm not a recovering alcoholic. No, I haven’t adopted any radical diets that dictate abstinence, or discovered religion. It’s simply that I...
A Scientifically Proven Strategy To Break Bad Habits
It's incredibly difficult to get people to break bad habits, even if they're deadly. I'm reminded of this when one of my favorite patients, who has...
5 Radical Ways To Become A Happier Person
When you’re happy, you feel confident, purposeful and in harmony with your true self. People who are genuinely happy are healthier, kinder and have...
Do You Sit All Day? Try This Strategy To Improve Your Posture
Modern society has us bent out of shape, making us hunch over laptops, tablets and smartphones for the majority of our days. As the workplace...
Victoria Beckham Does Yoga to Lose Baby Weight
How Victoria Beckham is exercising postpartum.
8 Foods That Will Give You Glowing Skin (No. 2 Surprised Us)
Get your glow on—from the inside out.
The 5 Principles of Functional Medicine
So What Exactly Is Functional Medicine & How Can It Help Chronic Disease?
Why I Love When My Patients Meditate: An MD Explains
Ten years ago, I gave my husband an unusual birthday gift. I signed us up for a weekend meditation course. It was as much a gift for me as it was for...
The Easiest 5 Steps To Relax Before Bed
Most of us have found at one point or another that sleeping isn't always easy. You might overthink your sleeping position, what happened that day, or...
How I Finally Made Peace With My Body
I spent nearly two decades at war with my body. I would wake up to an image in the mirror and I would fight what I saw. I would wish for differently...
3 Reasons Introverts Make The Best Workout Buddies
Workout buddies help keep you motivated, accountable, and and give you someone to swap exercises and fitness tips with. So today, after a less than...
6 Nutrients To Help Manage Stress + A Lemon Tartlet That Puts Them To Use
Stress management isn’t something you just take care of on the weekends—it's a daily practice.
8 Tips To Stay Healthy When You're Crazy Busy
How to stay balanced in a busy world.
A 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere
Want a killer workout but don’t have any equipment? Look no further.
6 Simple Ways To Heal Yourself With Nature
A naturopathic practitioner explains.
Yoga Poses for Beginners: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
Learn the most popular yoga poses and sequences to get you through a class in any yoga style.
Happy Earth Day! Why The 'Green' In mindbodygreen Is So Important
So just why did we call this website, mindbodygreen, which wasn't part of the lexicon a couple of years ago? (And why is mindbodygreen one word and...
The Perspective Shift That'll Totally Transform Your Self-Care Practice
What's your favorite self-care practice?