5283 results for
Why This AcroYogi Makes It A Point To Get Upside Down & Sweat Every Single Day
"Even if something in your personal or work life doesn't go spectacularly, if you work out, you go to sleep with some sense of accomplishment."
The Anti-Inflammatory Diet I Recommend To ALL My Patients
And it's the most enjoyable (hint: you can still drink wine).
mbg Gift Guides: 11 Presents They'll Want To Use Forever & Ever
Lifetime guarantee = money well-spent.
The One Exercise That Will Get You A Sexy, Toned Butt
Summer is around the corner, and it’s high time you stop wasting your precious time on the treadmill and start training the smart way! If you want to...
3 Simple Exercises That Will Help You Finally Nail That Handstand
You've got this.
A 10-Pose Yoga Sequence To Balance Your Whole Body
Practice your flow
10 Tips To Eat For Your Genes (Not Your Jeans)
Most of us believe that age-related diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, stroke, cancer, etc. are the...
6 Ways to Help Your Thyroid
The thyroid gland does not put on airs or take up a lot of real estate, it’s pretty low key until you find out something is wrong, and then you might...
20 Reasons I'm Happy To Be In My 40s
There is so much to celebrate about being 40.
Is Your Diet Making You Sick, Or Is It Your Life?
It’s not just our foods that are making us sick and overweight — many of our issues have to do with other areas in our lives. When you think about...
In Your 20s? Here's How Science Can Already Predict Your Lifespan
I'm fascinated with aging. The science is exploding and researchers are racing to measure and modify the rate at which our cells slow in function....
Cholesterol Leads to Alzheimer's? Nonsense!
Recently, JAMA Neurology published a study that looked at the connection between cholesterol levels and Alzheimer's disease, and it got a lot of...
Why I Didn't Love My Body Until I Quit Being A Competitive Athlete
Quitting my college rowing team was a tough decision, but it helped me gain a lot of perspective.
What You Really Need To Know About Running & Inflammation
Plus, how to heal inflammation naturally.
The True Meaning Of Love From A Buddhist Perspective
What does it mean to fall in love, or be in love, or even stay in love?
The Four Words That Are Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"
This is the one little phrase that can actually turn words into actions.
What Nutritionist Jessica Sepel Eats In A Day
Dessert included.
Pills Or Plants? When You Should Opt For Meds (And When You Shouldn't)
I have a number of quotes hanging in my study for inspiration. For example, some of my favorites: “Leave your drugs in the chemist's pot if you can...
5 Universal Tips To Help Anyone Become A Minimalist
Learn how a professional declutterer keeps her space feeling minimalist.
The 5 Best Natural Substitutes For Sugar
There are a slew of alternative sweeteners out there, but they're not all created equal.