5283 results for

Why This AcroYogi Makes It A Point To Get Upside Down & Sweat Every Single Day

"Even if something in your personal or work life doesn't go spectacularly, if you work out, you go to sleep with some sense of accomplishment."

#AcroYoga
Leigh Weingus
September 28 2016

The Anti-Inflammatory Diet I Recommend To ALL My Patients

And it's the most enjoyable (hint: you can still drink wine).

#food as medicine #inflammation #healthy foods #food
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
September 27 2016
Friendships

The One Exercise That Will Get You A Sexy, Toned Butt

Summer is around the corner, and it’s high time you stop wasting your precious time on the treadmill and start training the smart way! If you want to...

#fitness #personal growth #body image
Ines Festini
June 4 2014
Routines

10 Tips To Eat For Your Genes (Not Your Jeans)

Most of us believe that age-related diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, stroke, cancer, etc. are the...

#wellness #weight loss #michael pollan #food #grocery shopping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 14 2013

6 Ways to Help Your Thyroid

The thyroid gland does not put on airs or take up a lot of real estate, it’s pretty low key until you find out something is wrong, and then you might...

#healing #wellness #spirituality #healthy foods #whole foods
Diana Chaplin
May 9 2012
Personal Growth

20 Reasons I'm Happy To Be In My 40s

There is so much to celebrate about being 40.

#happiness #confidence #aging
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
June 8 2015

Is Your Diet Making You Sick, Or Is It Your Life?

It’s not just our foods that are making us sick and overweight — many of our issues have to do with other areas in our lives. When you think about...

#relationships #stress #career #work #wellness
Beth Anderson
June 10 2013

In Your 20s? Here's How Science Can Already Predict Your Lifespan

I'm fascinated with aging. The science is exploding and researchers are racing to measure and modify the rate at which our cells slow in function....

#health #aging
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 22 2015

Cholesterol Leads to Alzheimer's? Nonsense!

Recently, JAMA Neurology published a study that looked at the connection between cholesterol levels and Alzheimer's disease, and it got a lot of...

#disease #cholesterol #aging #Alzheimer's
David Perlmutter, M.D.
January 15 2014
Personal Growth

Why I Didn't Love My Body Until I Quit Being A Competitive Athlete

Quitting my college rowing team was a tough decision, but it helped me gain a lot of perspective.

#workout
Gabrielle Dell'Aquilo
July 25 2016
Spirituality

The True Meaning Of Love From A Buddhist Perspective

What does it mean to fall in love, or be in love, or even stay in love?

#empowerment #love #relationships #Buddhism #happiness
David Starlyte
February 14 2013
Parenting

The Four Words That Are Even More Powerful Than "I Love You"

This is the one little phrase that can actually turn words into actions.

#stress #friendship
Allison Task
October 30 2018
Functional Food

Pills Or Plants? When You Should Opt For Meds (And When You Shouldn't)

I have a number of quotes hanging in my study for inspiration. For example, some of my favorites: “Leave your drugs in the chemist's pot if you can...

#food as medicine #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 18 2015
Home

5 Universal Tips To Help Anyone Become A Minimalist

Learn how a professional declutterer keeps her space feeling minimalist.

#minimalism #plants
Cary Fortin
October 26 2018
Functional Food

The 5 Best Natural Substitutes For Sugar

There are a slew of alternative sweeteners out there, but they're not all created equal.

#slideshows #stevia #wellness #healthy foods #sugar
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
June 6 2013