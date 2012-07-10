5245 results for

3 Herbs for Better Sex

It’s about flipping time!

#Herbs #healing #sex #wellness #superfoods
Amy Jirsa
July 10 2012

What Yoga Beginners Need to Know About Downward Dog (Video)

One of the most popular poses that you’ll practice in yoga classes today is Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svasana). Although it might look easy, as...

#yoga
Gigi Yogini
December 6 2012
Recovery

Got Insomnia? These 4 Simple Stretches Will Help

Because you deserve a good night's sleep.

#sleep #yoga
Gregory Brown
January 27 2017
Routines
Functional Food

I'm A Dietitian. Here Are The 5 Food Rules I Follow Every Day

We tend to make food way too complicated than it needs to be. It’s just food.

#nutrition #wellness #food
Robyn Coale
November 13 2015
Women's Health

A Master Herbalist's Guide To Pain-Free Periods

Cramps are not normal. Here are the herbs you should know about.

#Herbs #turmeric
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
December 9 2016
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Become A Hypnotherapist

Forget what you've seen in the stage shows or the Hollywood movies and think about it this way: Hypnosis is simply meditation with a goal.

#holistic healing #mind body connection #personal growth
Grace Smith
January 21 2017
Healthy Weight

5 Foods I ALWAYS Have On Hand To Keep My Snacking Healthy

Substantial food with enough crunch to satisfy your cravings.

#gluten #slideshows #wellness #vegetarian #weight loss
Wade Brill
April 22 2014

Fracking: What It Is & Why You Should Care

Fracking is all over the news lately. No wonder. This technology responsible for America’s recent boost in natural gas production has some critics....

#toxic #disease #environmentalism #fertility #pregnancy
Healthy Child Healthy World
August 15 2014

Why Relationships Require Radical Honesty — Even When It Hurts

"As the sentences finished spilling out of me, I felt an overwhelming exhale of relief. A goddamn block of bricks fell off my shoulders, and the knot...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Allie Stark
December 6 2016
Integrative Health

6 Tips That Make Handstands (And Everything Else!) Easy

Whatever it is you're doing, make sure it's playful and fun. Don't push hard to get past the tough spots. Instead, just move gently around them.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
January 8 2014
Functional Food

How Experiencing An Indian Cremation Ceremony Changed My Life Forever

"Bells chime, people chant, prayers broadcasted over a loudspeaker vibrate in my bones. It's dusk. The air is thick; the sun is setting. Pinks, blues,...

#happiness #personal growth #spirituality #travel
Andrea Bogart
January 15 2017
Integrative Health

The Blood Sugar Rules We Should All Be Following To Stay Balanced

Blood sugar rules we should all be following, including eating healthy fats and being mindful of fruit.

#Blood Sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 27 2019
Personal Growth

No Pain, No Gain: 5 Lessons From The Worst Year Of My Life

I gained perspective that can only come from a crisis.

#healing #personal growth #affirmations
Kelly O'Brien
November 15 2012
Beauty

What's In Your Lip Color? A Doctor Explains What You Need To Know

Learn how and why to protect yourself from toxic beauty products.

#beauty #health #toxins at home
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 13 2017