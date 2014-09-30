3387 results for

Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat

Things can get testy when three accomplished physicians (Frank Lipman, Mark Hyman, and Joel Kahn) duke it out over the right way to eat for optimal...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
September 30 2014
Spirituality

To Protect or to Accept: A Buddhist response to Negativity

Before I begin, I want to say that I am thinking out loud here, using writing to help me think through a complicated issue. I have been practicing...

#happiness #meditation #pema chodron #dalai lama #spirituality
Alan Crawford
September 9 2011
Beauty
Integrative Health

How Food Affects Your Brain: Dr. Drew Ramsey

Psychiatrist Dr. Drew Ramsey discusses how poor diets and a lack of nutrients have harmed our brains, causing anxiety and depression, and why a client...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
August 20 2014
Mental Health

Q & A with Patricia Moreno of intenSati: Mind, Body & Affirmations

Patricia talks to MindBodyGreen about her first experience with the power of positive affirmation at age 13, what to know before your first intenSati...

#visualization #abs #new york city #fitness #meditation
Colleen Wachob
July 19 2010
Integrative Health
11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2017

11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2017

You're going to want to bookmark these.

#wellness #editor's pick
Jason Wachob
December 8 2016
Routines
Yoga Poses for Your Core

Looking to tone up your abs? These yoga poses will help strengthen your core and get you beach ready! There's even a "Fat Blaster" yoga sequence...

#yoga poses moving #yoga poses video #abs #yoga poses #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 9 2010
Routines

10 Reasons Why I LOVE Pilates

Is it possible that one exercise system can keep inspiring and challenging you to be your very best self, help you create the body you were always...

#pilates #abs #breathing #happiness #fitness
Jennifer Kries
September 20 2012
Personal Growth

What's Next For The Microbiome?

Dr. Robynne Chutkan, a leading integrative gastroenterologist, takes us through the latest research into the microbiome, the trillions of bacteria...

#health #microbiome
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Routines
Bound Half Moon Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the bound half moon pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Home

Hilarious Yoga Mat for Sale Ad on Craigslist

A funny Craigslist post.

#yoga #funny
mindbodygreen
September 16 2011