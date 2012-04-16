3387 results for
Got Aches & Pains? 6 Ways to Relieve Tight Shoulder & Neck Muscles
Shoulder and neck muscles are often the first casualties of stress and tension.
How A Relationship With A Married Man Taught Me To Uplift Myself
I once engaged in a relationship that was less than healthy.
Yoga Is for Everyone (Even If You're Not Perfect!)
Seriously, yes even you.
Joe Cross: Life After Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead
We were thrilled to catch up with Joe and learn about his adventures in healthy living.
What Are The Top 5 Superfoods? An MD Explains
For me, foods that are "super" are not only packed with essential nutrients, they're easy to find, relatively affordable, and simple to...
8 Things You Should Know About AcroYoga
Like any physical practice, yoga or otherwise, AcroYoga is a dynamic offering that can seem both simple and complex.
What a Backbend Can Reveal About Your Life
The major obstacle to our fullest expression is that we keep getting in our own way.
Raw Chocolate Recipes for Valentine's Day
Three divine recipes for your special someone, or you know, you.
Q & A with Michael Taylor: Weight Loss & Slow Yoga (Video)
Move over slow food, slow yoga might be then next big thing. I talked with yoga guide Michael Taylor about how it's actually slowing down (not...
How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know
Temptation building, habit stacking, and more expert-approved strategies for helping your goals actually stick.
3 Lessons of Summer Yoga
The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.
Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Technology
Ever felt overwhelmed by email, addicted to your SmartPhone, or inundated with social media? Most of us have, but what to do about it? A tech detox...
7 Tips to Make 2012 Your Best Year Yet
Wrapping your intentions with love is the first step to manifesting everything you desire.
How Yoga Brings Goodness & Manifests Greatness
I believe most people are good, but what is exhibited, shared, pursued and therefore rewarded is mostly greatness.
10 Ways to Unleash Your Inner Child
How to stop taking everything so seriously.
7 Steps to Natural Health and Healing
Looking and feeling great on the outside starts with taking responsibility to promote health on the inside, to create synergy between our physical and...
Katy Perry's Exercise Secret?
How Katy Perry stays fit.
6 Helpful Reminders for Yoga Skeptics
Come a little closer, you won’t want to turn back.
'The Power' ('The Secret' Sequel): 24 Inspirational Quotes from Rhonda Byrne's New Book
The most inspirational quotes from Byrne's new book.
Handstand: How-to, Tips, Benefits
In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do a proper handstand.