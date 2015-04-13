5250 results for

Why Meditation Is Just Like Solving A Rubik's Cube (Video)

A few years ago, as a personal challenge, I taught myself how to solve a Rubik's Cube. While observing the process from the point of view of a...

#meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Light Watkins
April 13 2015
Spirituality

5 Simple Ways To Practice Gratitude This Thanksgiving (Even If You Don't Feel Thankful)

Everyone tries to be more grateful during the time leading up to Thanksgiving, despite how easy it can be to slip into bitterness and cynicism....

#relationships #holidays #gratitude
Dr. Elisa Medhus
November 25 2015
Routines

3 Yoga Poses For Your Healthiest Gut Ever

You can easily do these ones at home.

#gut health #digestion #yoga
Carley Smith, CNP
December 2 2017
Integrative Health

I Was Exhausted, Anxious & Couldn't Lose Weight. Here's What Was Really Going On

Every night I'd lie awake with heart palpitations, night sweats, and physical anxiety.

#hormones #health
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 29 2015
Motivation

3 Brutal Truths No One Tells You About Being A Fitness Instructor

Fitness instructors are human. We all have our issues and want to be understood in a certain way.

#fitness #training #realtalk: fitness
Dominique Champagne
November 23 2015
Motivation
Recovery

4 Effective Ways To Get Moving When You've Eaten A Little Too Much

Thanksgiving is a time to indulge—here's your action plan.

#news #running #hiking
Michelle Cady
November 26 2017
Mental Health

Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed

"I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on."

#love #relationships #death #mindfulness #editor's pick
Penelope Draganic
June 15 2016
Women's Health
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

10 Things I Wish I'd Known About Health When I Was A 20-Something Supermodel

If only I knew then what I know now, I would have saved myself from years of frustration and poor health!

#eating disorder #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #body image
Carré Otis
August 28 2013
Spirituality

7 Ways To Channel Your Inner Badass Under Tonight's Super-Charged Hunter's Moon

The year's only Aries full moon is an opportunity to acknowledge your inner badass.

#manifestation #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
October 5 2017
Motivation

40 Books To Read Before You Turn 40

Jason Wachob celebrates his 40th birthday by sharing the books he read this year.

#books #fitness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Jason Wachob
November 4 2014
Personal Growth

Feel Like Your Life Is Constantly Falling Apart? Read This

In psychology, we call this "catastrophizing." Here's how to stop.

#stress #anxiety #depression
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
May 11 2019
Integrative Health

5 Things To Do In Your 20s To Avoid Diabetes Later In Life

I'm often approached by those with type 2 diabetes and asked if they could have done anything to prevent it.

#alcohol #disease #wellness #diabetes
Karin Hehenberger, M.D., PhD
April 24 2014
Beauty

The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)

People tend to think of eye creams or serums as a monolith category. After all, they're only treating one small area, so how different can they be?...

#skin care #inflammation #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
April 28
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

​7 Signs You're Living With Purpose

Stop wondering if you're making the right choices.

#happiness #joy #inspiration #fear
F. Emelia Sam, DDS
November 9 2014