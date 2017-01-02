5156 results for
7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 2)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including all the celebrities we've lost this year, how climate change is forcing an Alaskan village to...
The Skin-Brightening Ingredient You Never Knew Was Natural
Hello, glowing, radiant, beautiful skin. No flakes here!
7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 7, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including why you should take your vacation days, edible straws, and pollution's effect on exercise.
This Is What A Zero-Waste Brewery Looks Like
A new brewery is encouraging its customers to drink responsibly in more ways than one.
Do This Workout To Kick Your Sugar Cravings
One of them takes only three minutes.
5 Foods To Avoid If You're Trying To Get Pregnant
Should you think twice about turmeric?
The 5 Principles Of An Ideal Anti-Inflammation Diet
It's not nearly as complicated as you think.
8 Real People Share Why They Stopped Being Vegan
At the end of the day, different diets work for different people.
What Are Nootropics? Your Guide To The Best Brain-Boosting Nutrients
Your guide to nootropics, including caffeine, adaptogens, and pharmaceutical options like Modafinil and Adderall.
I Tried Sephora's Newest Natural Hair Care Brand — And I'm Hooked
Nearly all-natural high-performance hair care.
Everything You've Wanted To Know About Your Melatonin Levels, Explained
Read on to learn about how melatonin can help you gain restful sleep.
12 Things That Interfere With Male Sex Drive & Performance
Are these killing your sex drive?
5 Reasons Why We Should Practice Deep Breathing
We do it every day. We don’t even need to think about it. But what if we actually did take the time to think about it?
24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy
If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...
Teas Are A Superfood, Too. Try These 14 Mood-Boosting Flavors
Feeling anxious? There's a tea for that.
The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring
Recipes to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.
A Mini-Guide To Half Moon Pose
With any balancing yoga posture , it's helpful to build from the ground up.
The 4 Mood-Boosting Food Groups I Recommend To All My Patients: An M.D. Explains
My philosophy toward health has always been food first, medicine or supplements second.
Are You Getting A Good Workout If You're Not Sweating?
Sweat should be the least of your concerns.
If You Want To Improve Gut Health, New Research Says Taking A Probiotic Isn't Enough
You need probiotics, of course, but they don't really work without fiber.