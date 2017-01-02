5156 results for

7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 2)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including all the celebrities we've lost this year, how climate change is forcing an Alaskan village to...

#celebrity #news roundup #weight loss #cancer
Allison Daniels
January 2 2017
Beauty

The Skin-Brightening Ingredient You Never Knew Was Natural

Hello, glowing, radiant, beautiful skin. No flakes here!

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 8 2017
Women's Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 7, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including why you should take your vacation days, edible straws, and pollution's effect on exercise.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
December 7 2017

This Is What A Zero-Waste Brewery Looks Like

A new brewery is encouraging its customers to drink responsibly in more ways than one.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
July 27 2015
Motivation

Do This Workout To Kick Your Sugar Cravings

One of them takes only three minutes.

#running #inflammation #yoga #hiit #sugar
Leigh Weingus
December 6 2017
Women's Health

5 Foods To Avoid If You're Trying To Get Pregnant

Should you think twice about turmeric?

#hormones #pregnancy
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
December 4 2017
Functional Food

The 5 Principles Of An Ideal Anti-Inflammation Diet

It's not nearly as complicated as you think.

#inflammation
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
December 4 2017
Food Trends

8 Real People Share Why They Stopped Being Vegan

At the end of the day, different diets work for different people.

#empowerment #plants #vegetarian #body positivity #vegan
Liz Moody
May 7 2018
Mental Health

What Are Nootropics? Your Guide To The Best Brain-Boosting Nutrients

Your guide to nootropics, including caffeine, adaptogens, and pharmaceutical options like Modafinil and Adderall.

#supplements #brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 1 2019
Beauty

I Tried Sephora's Newest Natural Hair Care Brand — And I'm Hooked

Nearly all-natural high-performance hair care.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
July 18 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Everything You've Wanted To Know About Your Melatonin Levels, Explained

Read on to learn about how melatonin can help you gain restful sleep.

#sleep #supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
July 18 2019
Integrative Health
Meditation

5 Reasons Why We Should Practice Deep Breathing

We do it every day. We don’t even need to think about it. But what if we actually did take the time to think about it?

#healing #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Denise Scarbro
June 3 2012

24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy

If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...

#anxiety #relationships #productivity #happiness #gratitude
Rebeca Plantier
December 3 2015
Functional Food

Teas Are A Superfood, Too. Try These 14 Mood-Boosting Flavors

Feeling anxious? There's a tea for that.

#healing #tea #superfoods
Amber Bodily
December 23 2016
Recipes

The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring

Recipes to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.

#gut health #lunch #dessert #inflammation #drinks
Liz Moody
March 27 2019
Routines

A Mini-Guide To Half Moon Pose

With any balancing yoga posture , it's helpful to build from the ground up.

#yoga poses #balance #yoga
Karen Fabian
June 19 2015
Functional Food

The 4 Mood-Boosting Food Groups I Recommend To All My Patients: An M.D. Explains

My philosophy toward health has always been food first, medicine or supplements second.

#healthy foods #food
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
December 5 2016
Motivation
Integrative Health

If You Want To Improve Gut Health, New Research Says Taking A Probiotic Isn't Enough

You need probiotics, of course, but they don't really work without fiber.

#news #gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 29 2016