Integrative Health

12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts

These supplements, pantry staples, and exercises do the trick.

#stress #gut health #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019
Sex

Get Your Romance On: Two Aromatherapy Recipes For A Sexy Weekend

The alluring, aphrodisiac essential oils included in the aromatherapy recipe blends below include natural properties known to attract, boost...

#aromatherapy #beauty #abundance #green living
Angela Peterson
July 23 2016
Recipes
Beauty

Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try

It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 4
PAID CONTENT FOR KRAVE Jerky

These Tacos Have A Crave-Worthy Secret Ingredient

These recipes are packed with flavor and hunger-crushing protein, thanks to a secret ingredient: jerky.

#healthy recipes #protein #wellness #meat #snacks
mindbodygreen
October 3 2017
Recipes

This Super-Calming Twist On A Turmeric Latte Will Help You Stay Sane Throughout The Holidays

Every time Uncle Jim brings up politics, just calmly sip your drink.

#anxiety #inflammation #drinks #turmeric
Liz Moody
November 16 2018
Healthy Weight

If You're Looking For A Reset, Consider J.Lo's No-Carb, No-Sugar Diet

The celebrity's Instagram posts launched a trendy diet challenge in 2019.

#ketogenic
Eliza Sullivan
January 1
PAID CONTENT FOR Simply Organic

No One Will Ever Guess That This Stuffing Is Made With Cauliflower

A Thanksgiving recipe that will have the whole family filled with joy!

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
November 16 2018
Beauty

The Simple 3-Step Regimen That Finally Unclogged My Pores

Hint: It's all-natural, and you may already have these ingredients.

#skin care
Nicole Hansalik
October 20 2018
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

7 Fitness-Supporting Supplements That Get The RDN Stamp Of Approval

Stepping up your fitness? Here are the supplements to consider.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
December 30 2019
Functional Food

Finally: The Secret To How Italians Are So Healthy (And Happy!)

Make your kitchen feel like a scene from Under the Tuscan Sun.

#inflammation
Liz Moody
November 7 2017
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

Do We Even Know What The Word 'Happiness' Means Anymore?

Happiness's philosophical history has nothing to do with exuberance.

#joy #Purpose
Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
October 18 2018
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

5 Food & Beverage Trends You Need To Know About This Spring

From good old avocado to brand-new flower essences, we tapped some of our favorite wellness influencers for the food trends they are most excited for...

#avocado #Ayurveda #flowers #partner #happiness
mindbodygreen
April 14 2017
Recipes
Recipes

5 Easy, Gut-Healing Dinners That Start With A Single Sweet Potato

They'll make your skin glow and your belly happy.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan
Liz Moody
August 22 2019
Recipes