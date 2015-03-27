6819 results for
How Your Morning Routine Can Change Your Baseline Anxiety Level
Wake up, feel good
How I've Kept My Yoga Practice Fun After 25 Years
My first yoga class was over 25 years ago, but it still feels like it was yesterday. The room was thick with incense and rolled rugs and there was a...
An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer
Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...
Autumn Kale & Quinoa Salad
Nourish yourself from the inside out with this warm and comforting kale and quinoa salad. Quinoa offers complete protein to help you power through the...
What A Food Photographer & Stylist Eats In A Day
Eating the rainbow never looked so good.
Delicious (And Vegan!) Sweet Potato Chocolate Pudding
Cooking healthy brings me much happiness, but one thing I absolutely LOVE is finding substitutions for unhealthy ingredients found in deliciously...
Tarot Spreads For Navigating Change & Finishing Out The Year Strong
"This is the time to release and renew."
I Did An Anti-Anxiety Diet For A Week. Here's What Happened
I've never slept better.
A Complete 1-Day Plan Of Cleansing & Warming Vegan Meals
I often hear from friends and clients that they love following a vegan or vegetarian diet in the summer but they struggle to remain plant-based once...
Understanding Your Birth Chart Can Unlock The Relationships You've Always Wanted: Here's How
“Our birth chart is a handy way to zoom in on strengths and weaknesses, patterns that flow really well for you and those that need more work to...
How I Beat The Winter Blues By Stripping Down
Living in the Northeast, every winter I fight against the effect the cold weather has on my state of mind and body. Whether you call it the "winter...
5 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Warmer Weather From The Owners Of CAP Beauty
At CAP Beauty, we believe in beauty, wellness, and radical self-care. We transition our skin to spring and summer with rituals that leave us feeling...
8 Best Superfoods To Boost Your Mood & Energy Levels (Plus, How To Use Them)
For those times when tired is an understatement.
Simple Summer Salad With Strawberries & Kale
The arrival of strawberries at the farmers markets has announced the official start of summer! One of my favorite ways to enjoy fresh strawberries is...
7 Ways To Tap Into The Power Of The New Moon In Pisces & The Solar Eclipse
Calling all sirens, mermaids and water babies! Tonight's new moon in enchanting, ethereal Pisces — the watery sign of the fish — brings a flood of...
Vegan Recipe: Easy Stir Fry
This vegan stir fry is fast, simple, and can be modified to make it gluten free if you prefer not to use tempeh. You're going to make this a weeknight...
5 Surprising Things I Learned From A Biblical Weight-Loss Program
Maybe you haven’t heard the story.
How My Father's Death Taught Me To Eat Without Guilt
It was a few weeks before Thanksgiving, the biggest (and best) food holiday, and my dad was dying. He lay in his borrowed hospice bed, with a nurse by...
Is Running Hurting Your Knees? Ayurveda Can Help
Are you one of the more than 10.5 million Americans who like to run on a regular basis? If so, you may have found that it can take a toll on your...
I’ve Spent My Life Studying Ocean Trash. Here’s What I Wish More People Knew
50 percent of the plastic in our oceans had a "life span" of 11 minutes. Think about that.