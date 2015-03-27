6819 results for

Mental Health

How I've Kept My Yoga Practice Fun After 25 Years

My first yoga class was over 25 years ago, but it still feels like it was yesterday. The room was thick with incense and rolled rugs and there was a...

#love #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Dana Flynn
November 26 2013

An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer

Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...

#alcohol #healing #stress #wellness #breast cancer
Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 19 2013

Autumn Kale & Quinoa Salad

Nourish yourself from the inside out with this warm and comforting kale and quinoa salad. Quinoa offers complete protein to help you power through the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
October 3 2013
Food Trends

Delicious (And Vegan!) Sweet Potato Chocolate Pudding

Cooking healthy brings me much happiness, but one thing I absolutely LOVE is finding substitutions for unhealthy ingredients found in deliciously...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Michelle Marinis
June 30 2014
Spirituality
Personal Growth

A Complete 1-Day Plan Of Cleansing & Warming Vegan Meals

I often hear from friends and clients that they love following a vegan or vegetarian diet in the summer but they struggle to remain plant-based once...

#healthy recipes #vegan #food
Ilene Godofsky
January 5 2015

Understanding Your Birth Chart Can Unlock The Relationships You've Always Wanted: Here's How

“Our birth chart is a handy way to zoom in on strengths and weaknesses, patterns that flow really well for you and those that need more work to...

#relationships #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
March 1 2017

How I Beat The Winter Blues By Stripping Down

Living in the Northeast, every winter I fight against the effect the cold weather has on my state of mind and body. Whether you call it the "winter...

#healing #stress #personal growth #depression
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
March 4 2013
Beauty

5 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Warmer Weather From The Owners Of CAP Beauty

At CAP Beauty, we believe in beauty, wellness, and radical self-care. We transition our skin to spring and summer with rituals that leave us feeling...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Cindy DiPrima Morisse
April 28 2016
Functional Food

Simple Summer Salad With Strawberries & Kale

The arrival of strawberries at the farmers markets has announced the official start of summer! One of my favorite ways to enjoy fresh strawberries is...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
June 26 2014
Spirituality

7 Ways To Tap Into The Power Of The New Moon In Pisces & The Solar Eclipse

Calling all sirens, mermaids and water babies! Tonight's new moon in enchanting, ethereal Pisces — the watery sign of the fish — brings a flood of...

#manifestation #abundance #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
March 20 2015

Vegan Recipe: Easy Stir Fry

This vegan stir fry is fast, simple, and can be modified to make it gluten free if you prefer not to use tempeh. You're going to make this a weeknight...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil #food #vegan recipes
Pam Bilfeld
June 14 2013
Food Trends

How My Father's Death Taught Me To Eat Without Guilt

It was a few weeks before Thanksgiving, the biggest (and best) food holiday, and my dad was dying. He lay in his borrowed hospice bed, with a nurse by...

#gratitude #personal growth #cancer #healthy foods #food
Katie Haines
November 20 2013

Is Running Hurting Your Knees? Ayurveda Can Help

Are you one of the more than 10.5 million Americans who like to run on a regular basis? If so, you may have found that it can take a toll on your...

#Herbs #healing #Ayurveda #pain #balance
Premal Patel, M.D.
June 14 2013
Change-Makers

I’ve Spent My Life Studying Ocean Trash. Here’s What I Wish More People Knew

50 percent of the plastic in our oceans had a "life span" of 11 minutes. Think about that.

#environmentalism
Céline Jennison
July 30 2017